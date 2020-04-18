NFL Exec: RBs Won't Go Round 1 'Unless You're Saquon Barkley or Ezekiel Elliott'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 18, 2020

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, at least one personnel executive with a team thinks running backs will have to wait to hear their name called. 

Per The Athletic's Bob McGinn, the anonymous executive said that "unless you're Saquon Barkley or Ezekiel Elliott," teams won't take you in the first round. 

"That’s because you can get somebody late second or third round, sometimes in the fourth round, that is a good running back. It's the new NFL," the person noted.

