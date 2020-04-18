Phillies to Pay Full-Time Employees Through May, Donate $1M to Part-Timers

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies committed to paying all full-time employees their full salaries through May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Phillies managing partner and principal owner John Middleton informed team employees of the decision Friday via email.

Also, the Phillies donated $1 million to part-time employees, and many of them were given stipends Friday.

The Phillies are the second MLB franchise to commit to paying their full-time employees through May. All 30 MLB teams previously agreed to pay their employees through at least April, and the Atlanta Braves became the first to guarantee salaries through May.

In part of the email acquired by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Middleton wrote: "We are all part of the Phillies family, and together we will get through this."

Middleton also acknowledged the possibility of the Phillies having to make some payment changes at some point depending on how long the COVID-19 pandemic makes it unsafe for teams to play:

"There may very well come a time when certain adjustments have to be made. However, that time is not now. ... The status of this insidious virus changes daily, as you all know, and it is impossible to project too far into the future. If and when the day comes that salary adjustments are necessary, I assure you that we will make such adjustments The Phillies Way. We will treat everyone—whether on the baseball or business side—as fairly as we can."

The 2020 MLB season had been scheduled to start March 26, but MLB decided to shut down operations during spring training, following the lead of the NBA and NHL.

Several proposals to get the season going have been made public, but the one that has been discussed most often and is considered most feasible is "The Arizona Plan," which would see all 30 teams stay in Arizona and play all of their games there without fans in attendance.

Teams would be quarantined in hotels and tested regularly for COVID-19 in an effort to prevent it from spreading, though this could mean players are separated from their families for an extended period of time, which could draw opposition.

Also, if no fans are allowed to attend the games, teams will have to decide how that will impact pay for players and other team employees.