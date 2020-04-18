Yankees' Tommy Kahnle Highlights Friday's Big Winners in MLB 20 The Show League

Yankees' Tommy Kahnle Highlights Friday's Big Winners in MLB 20 The Show LeagueApril 18, 2020
Tommy Kahnle surged in the standings in the American League East, Jeff McNeil remained the player to beat in the National League East and Lucas Giolito grabbed first in the American League Central after another wild night of the MLB 20 The Show Players League.
After starting two games under .500, Kahnle (7-5) went 4-0 on Friday to pull within three games of Blake Snell (10-2). It required an extra-inning victory against Giolito in the third game of the night, but the Yankees hurler unlocked his team's powerful lineup to complete an unstoppable run.
Here's a look at Friday's scoreboard:
Hunter Pence, San Francisco Giants
vs. Happ (CHC): 5-0 Loss
at Garrett (CIN): 3-2 Loss
at Hader (MIL): 4-2 Loss
vs. Duplantier (ARI): 1-0 Win
Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox
vs. Goodrum (DET): 5-0 Win
at Edwards Jr. (SEA): 6-0 Win
vs. Rodriguez (BOS): Forfeit Win
at Kahnle (NYY): 4-2 Loss
Eduardo Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox
vs. McNeil (NYM): Forfeit Loss
at Goodrum (DET): Forfeit Loss
at Giolito (CWS): Forfeit Loss
vs. Edwards (SEA): Forfeit Loss
Niko Goodrum, Detroit Tigers
at Giolito (CWS): 5-0 Loss
vs. Rodriguez (BOS): Forfeit Win
vs. Kahnle (NYY): 1-0 Loss
at McNeil (NYM): 1-0 Loss
Tommy Kahnle, New York Yankees
vs. Edwards Jr. (SEA): 4-3 Win
at McNeil (NYM): 4-2 Win
at Goodrum (DET): 1-0 Win
vs. Giolito (CWS): 4-2 Win
Carl Edwards Jr., Seattle Mariners
at Kahnle (NYY): 4-3 Loss
vs. Giolito (CWS): 6-0 Loss
vs. McNeil (NYM): 3-0 Loss
at Rodriguez (BOS): Forfeit Win
Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
at Rodriguez (BOS):Forfeit Win
vs. Kahnle (NYY): 4-2 Loss
at Edwards Jr. (SEA): 3-0 Win
vs. Goodrum (DET): 1-0 Win
Jon Duplantier, Arizona Diamondbacks
vs. Hader (MIL): 7-4 Win
at Happ (CHC): 3-1 Win
vs. Smith Jr. (BAL): 9-0 Loss
at Pence (SF): 1-0 Loss
Dwight Smith Jr., Baltimore Orioles
vs. Garrett (CIN): 5-4 Win
at Hader (MIL): 2-1 Loss
at Duplantier (ARI): 9-0 Win
vs. Happ (CHC): 7-4 Win
Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
at Duplantier (ARI): 7-4 Loss
vs. Smith Jr. (BAL):2-1 Win
vs. Pence (SF): 4-2 Win
at Garrett (CIN): 3-0 Win
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
at Pence (SF): 5-0 Win
vs. Duplantier (ARI): 3-1 Loss
vs. Garrett (CIN): 3-1 Loss
at Smith Jr. (BAL): 7-4 Loss
Amir Garrett, Cincinnati Reds
at Smith Jr. (BAL): 5-4 Loss
vs. Pence (SF): 3-2 Win
at Happ (CHC): 3-1 Win
vs. Hader(MIL): 3-0 Loss
Early on, it seemed like Giolito had the team to beat. The White Sox ace won his first two games easily and got off to a good start against Kahnle—reaching base with Tim Anderson in each of his at-bats, allowing him to earn some early run support.
However, Kahnle—Giolito's former teammate in Chicago—squashed those positive vibes, smashing a walk-off three-run homer with Aaron Hicks to complete an undefeated evening.
There's no question Giolito had the better game presentation, however. The hurler linked with White Sox play-by-play broadcaster Jason Benetti, who spent the first three matches announcing the games in real time.
The players league resumes at 9 p.m. ET Saturday with all games streaming live on Twitch.
