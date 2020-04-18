Yankees' Tommy Kahnle Highlights Friday's Big Winners in MLB 20 The Show League

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Tommy Kahnle surged in the standings in the American League East, Jeff McNeil remained the player to beat in the National League East and Lucas Giolito grabbed first in the American League Central after another wild night of the MLB 20 The Show Players League.

After starting two games under .500, Kahnle (7-5) went 4-0 on Friday to pull within three games of Blake Snell (10-2). It required an extra-inning victory against Giolito in the third game of the night, but the Yankees hurler unlocked his team's powerful lineup to complete an unstoppable run.

Here's a look at Friday's scoreboard:

Hunter Pence, San Francisco Giants

vs. Happ (CHC): 5-0 Loss

at Garrett (CIN): 3-2 Loss

at Hader (MIL): 4-2 Loss

vs. Duplantier (ARI): 1-0 Win

Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

vs. Goodrum (DET): 5-0 Win

at Edwards Jr. (SEA): 6-0 Win

vs. Rodriguez (BOS): Forfeit Win

at Kahnle (NYY): 4-2 Loss

Eduardo Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox



vs. McNeil (NYM): Forfeit Loss

at Goodrum (DET): Forfeit Loss

at Giolito (CWS): Forfeit Loss

vs. Edwards (SEA): Forfeit Loss

Niko Goodrum, Detroit Tigers

at Giolito (CWS): 5-0 Loss

vs. Rodriguez (BOS): Forfeit Win

vs. Kahnle (NYY): 1-0 Loss

at McNeil (NYM): 1-0 Loss

Tommy Kahnle, New York Yankees



vs. Edwards Jr. (SEA): 4-3 Win

at McNeil (NYM): 4-2 Win

at Goodrum (DET): 1-0 Win

vs. Giolito (CWS): 4-2 Win

Carl Edwards Jr., Seattle Mariners

at Kahnle (NYY): 4-3 Loss

vs. Giolito (CWS): 6-0 Loss

vs. McNeil (NYM): 3-0 Loss

at Rodriguez (BOS): Forfeit Win

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

at Rodriguez (BOS):Forfeit Win

vs. Kahnle (NYY): 4-2 Loss

at Edwards Jr. (SEA): 3-0 Win

vs. Goodrum (DET): 1-0 Win

Jon Duplantier, Arizona Diamondbacks

vs. Hader (MIL): 7-4 Win

at Happ (CHC): 3-1 Win

vs. Smith Jr. (BAL): 9-0 Loss

at Pence (SF): 1-0 Loss

Dwight Smith Jr., Baltimore Orioles

vs. Garrett (CIN): 5-4 Win

at Hader (MIL): 2-1 Loss

at Duplantier (ARI): 9-0 Win

vs. Happ (CHC): 7-4 Win

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

at Duplantier (ARI): 7-4 Loss

vs. Smith Jr. (BAL):2-1 Win

vs. Pence (SF): 4-2 Win

at Garrett (CIN): 3-0 Win

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

at Pence (SF): 5-0 Win

vs. Duplantier (ARI): 3-1 Loss

vs. Garrett (CIN): 3-1 Loss

at Smith Jr. (BAL): 7-4 Loss

Amir Garrett, Cincinnati Reds

at Smith Jr. (BAL): 5-4 Loss

vs. Pence (SF): 3-2 Win

at Happ (CHC): 3-1 Win

vs. Hader(MIL): 3-0 Loss

Early on, it seemed like Giolito had the team to beat. The White Sox ace won his first two games easily and got off to a good start against Kahnle—reaching base with Tim Anderson in each of his at-bats, allowing him to earn some early run support.

However, Kahnle—Giolito's former teammate in Chicago—squashed those positive vibes, smashing a walk-off three-run homer with Aaron Hicks to complete an undefeated evening.

There's no question Giolito had the better game presentation, however. The hurler linked with White Sox play-by-play broadcaster Jason Benetti, who spent the first three matches announcing the games in real time.

The players league resumes at 9 p.m. ET Saturday with all games streaming live on Twitch.