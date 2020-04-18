Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson: 'My Whole Family' Tested Positive for COVID-19

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 18, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson shoots during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Chicago. It's been a busy week for Dolson. She was part of the NBA All-Star festivities this past weekend in Chicago as well as being selected to the USA Basketball 3-on-3 qualifying team. The All-Star center also re-signed with the Sky. The free agent said that she never considered going anywhere else and always wanted to stay in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson announced during the WNBA's draft broadcast Friday that she and her entire family tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN:

"This virus has hit pretty close to home. About a month ago, my whole family and I, we all tested positive for the virus and it hit us pretty hard. My mom, she ended up being admitted into the hospital for about four days. She had severe symptoms, pneumonia. But because of the team of health care workers that was there, she's home safe now and healthy."

Dolson added: "I just want to say thank you to all the health care workers out there. What you're doing is inspirational and amazing—putting your lives at risk for us and helping the community and the country. I just want to say thank you."

The six-year WNBA veteran is one of four children to parents Kristal and Steve Dolson, per her USA Basketball biography page. She has two sisters, Ashley and Courtney, and a brother, Jake.

Per Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune, Dolson is the first known Chicago professional athlete to test positive for COVID-19.

Dolson, who played for UConn from 2010 to 2014 and the Washington Mystics from 2014 to 2016, is a two-time All-Star who averaged 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game for the Sky last season. It was the Port Jervis, New York, native's third year with the team.

Video Play Button

Per the World Health Organization, 2,078,905 people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, and 139,515 people have died.      

