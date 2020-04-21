2020 NFL Mock Draft: B/R Staff Round 1 PicksApril 21, 2020
2020 NFL Mock Draft: B/R Staff Round 1 Picks
The big day is almost here.
On Thursday, the 85th NFL draft will get underway. In some respects, it will be unlike any draft that came before it—rather than being held in Las Vegas as originally planned, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the league to conduct the draft virtually, with Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the picks from (and I kid you not) his basement.
However, in many ways this draft will follow the same script as last year and the year before that. There will be picks that are readily predictable, such as the Cincinnati Bengals taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall. There will be other selections that catch observers by surprise. And there will be plenty of wheeling and dealing between teams—half a dozen first-round picks have already changed hands, and the draft isn't even here yet.
Another annual occurrence surrounding the NFL draft is mock drafts, where pundits offer up their takes on how the first round will play out. That's just what we've done here, gathering Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski to predict how the first day of the 2020 draft will look.
Tune in to our 2020 NFL Draft Show for live, in-depth analysis on what each pick means for your team, with hosts Adam Lefkoe, Matt Miller and Connor Rogers. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch starting Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
The Picker: Brent Sobleski
The Pick: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
This is as simple as it gets. The Cincinnati Bengals are in position to jump-start their organization and enter a new era with a legitimate franchise quarterback leading the way.
Another organization couldn't offer enough for Cincinnati to move off the pick because LSU's Joe Burrow is that good.
Burrow is a no-brainer in an event that simply doesn't have sure things. He shattered the FBS record last season with 60 passing touchdowns and a 202 passer rating. More importantly, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner displayed translatable traits with unparalleled pocket presence, anticipation and ball placement.
Andy Dalton helped elevate the Bengals from a doormat to a consistently competitive squad. Burrow has the potential to make the team into so much more.
2. Washington Redskins
The Picker: Gary Davenport
The Pick: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State
This is the most obvious second overall pick in a long time. Sure, it's possible that a team will call Washington looking to move up for a quarterback (that might be foreshadowing), but it would take a massive haul for it to make sense for the Redskins to move off this pick.
Chase Young is just that good a prospect.
I have watched every collegiate snap of both Bosa brothers and Young. Joey was a master technician, even in college. Nick has the same pedigree but even more athleticism. But Young's speed and bend off the edge can't be taught. Either you can do it or you can't, and very few edge-rushers can.
That Cincinnati needs a quarterback is a gift for Washington. The best football player in the draft is just plopping into its lap.
Add Young to a front seven that already includes Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Ryan Kerrigan, and Ron Rivera's Redskins will have one of the best defensive fronts in the game.
3. Miami Dolphins (from Detroit Lions)
The Picker: Davenport
The Pick: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
The third overall pick is where the 2020 NFL draft really starts—or at least where the uncertainty does.
There's a chance that the Miami Dolphins don't have to do anything to get their pick of this year's signal-callers not named Joe Burrow. But there's also a non-zero chance that another team desperate for a franchise quarterback (looking at you, Chargers) will make a play to leapfrog the Dolphins.
However, the Dolphins also happen to have three first-round picks—more than enough ammo to move up and ensure that Miami gets the guy under center it wants.
In a vacuum, Justin Herbert wouldn't be considered (much less picked) ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. He has prototypical size and a capable arm, but Herbert doesn't have Tagovailoa's accuracy or instincts for playing the position.
But this isn't a vacuum. Tagovailoa's injury history would have been a concern before he dislocated his hip. His higher ceiling comes with a much lower floor. And after trading up here, Chris Grier can't afford the risk.
4. New York Giants
The Picker: Sobleski
The Pick: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
The New York Giants could go in multiple directions with this selection, including trading down. But the best approach is further investing in the offensive building blocks the organization drafted in the first round of the last two drafts.
Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones will drive the Giants to wherever the franchise ultimately goes. But the duo needs some help paving the way.
Tristan Wirfs is the most physically gifted blocker in this year's class. The 320-pound tackle, who won prep state championships in wrestling, shot put and discus, ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash and posted a 36.5-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine. Overall, he graded in the 99.1 percentile for NFL offensive lineman in SPARQ, according to Three Sigma Athlete's Zach Whitman.
Wirfs also had the best 2019 pass-blocking grade from true pass sets among this year's top tackle prospects, per Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle.
5. Detroit Lions (from Miami Dolphins)
The Picker: Brad Gagnon
The Pick: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
After pocketing an extra first-round pick from the Dolphins, the Lions still wind up with the player many rightly figure would be perfect for them in the No. 3 spot.
Former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah has the ability to replace the traded Darius Slay, pretty much immediately, and a ceiling a that could have him in All-Pro conversations very early in his career.
The Lions also really need a pass-rusher to complement Trey Flowers and are in serious need of interior offensive line help, so another trade back is a possibility here. But with nobody willing to leapfrog the Chargers for Tua Tagovailoa, Detroit "settles" for the best player available while addressing a major need.
That's a pretty sweet deal.
6. Los Angeles Chargers
The Picker: Gagnon
The Pick: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Medical concerns regarding former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could greatly benefit the Los Angeles Chargers, who in this case get tremendous value for a player with superstar potential at the game's most important position.
In the best-case scenario, Tagovailoa's star power could enable the Bolts to win the battle for the hearts of L.A. sports fans right away. And his high-profile presence should help raise interest in the team as it becomes the Rams' tenant this summer. But even if he's not ready to make a major impact on the field in 2020, the Chargers have a strong veteran option in Tyrod Taylor.
The fit is undeniable. Tua appears to be tailor-made for Anthony Lynn's offensive style, and the Chargers have heavily reinforced the right side of their offensive line (assuming Bryan Bulaga ends up at right tackle), which just happens to benefit a left-handed quarterback like Tagovailoa.
They can't let him slide further than this based only on durability concerns.
7. Carolina Panthers
The Picker: Sobleski
The Pick: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
The Carolina Panthers are a wild card in this year's top 10. No one knows exactly what to expect from the new staff after a wild offseason in which the organization released multiple big-name veterans and then made deals to keep the team competitive instead of entering a full-on rebuild.
The team already addressed quarterback, wide receiver and defensive line to a lesser extent. Carolina can still go in any of those directions. However, cornerback hasn't been addressed after James Bradberry left in free agency.
Florida's C.J. Henderson is the draft's hottest name as the event nears because he brings rare coverage skills. The first-team All-SEC performer is exceptionally smooth, and he can mirror any receiver with his 6'1" frame, 37.5-inch vertical and 4.39-second 40-yard dash.
This may be a tad early, but Henderson wouldn't drop much further. The Panthers pounce early to acquire their new CB1.
8. Arizona Cardinals
The Picker: Davenport
The Pick: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
This one was tricky. After the larcenous lootation (which is now a word, because why not?) of DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver isn't so much a need here. But the offensive tackle spot is, and only one is off the board. Cornerback is a possibility, too—especially if Arizona shops Patrick Peterson again.
(COUGH!)Kansas City!(COUGH!)
With that said, the opportunity to add Derrick Brown to the middle of a defense that was dead last in the NFL last year (and 24th against the run) is just too good to pass up.
The 6'5", 326-pound Brown is a game-wrecker who combines immense size and strength with outstanding athleticism for a lineman his size. He played everything at Auburn from nose tackle to 5-technique end.
Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph would do cartwheels over having someone like that to move around inside of Chandler Jones and alongside free-agent add Jordan Phillips.
The other three quarterbacks in the NFC West, on the other hand, will be considerably less enthusiastic.
9. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
The Picker: Sobleski
The Pick: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
The Atlanta Falcons are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in this year's first round. General manager Thomas Dimitroff has traded up multiple times during his 12-year tenure to secure a particular prospect he felt could push the Falcons over the top.
Isaiah Simmons' availability in this spot is too good for the Falcons to not trade up with the Jacksonville Jaguars to land one of the draft's top-three talents. Simmons will improve both the linebacker corps and secondary.
He should be viewed for what he is: a defensive weapon.
The 2019 Butkus Award winner and ACC Defensive Player of the Year erases mismatches. The defensive staff won't need to take him off the field because he can play linebacker, strong safety, deep third, deep half or nickel—or blitz the quarterback.
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Cleveland Browns)
The Picker: Davenport
The Pick: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
As you may have heard, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new quarterback. This hypothetical trade up is all about making sure that Tom Brady has time to throw to all his new teammates in 2020.
In his profile on Wills at NFL.com, Lance Zierlein's NFL comp is Jason Peters of the Philadelphia Eagles—and comparing Wills to a nine-time Pro Bowler isn't even the nicest thing he had to say about the 6'4", 312-pounder.
"Wills is one of the most impressive tackles in the draft; he has basketball-caliber foot quickness and the quick hands of a boxer, and all of it is wrapped in a stout, powerful package of bad intentions," Zierlein said. "His game is tailor-made for the NFL, and his range of success is good starter to All-Pro."
Wills is more than just an immediate and massive upgrade at right tackle.
He'd be the best offensive lineman on the team from his first day in camp. And that's worth the Day 2 pick it would take to get this deal done.
11. New York Jets
The Picker: Davenport
The Pick: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
The New York Jets have already been aggressive in upgrading the offensive line in free agency. And with good reason—only two teams in the league allowed more sacks than the Jets in 2019, and the team ranked in the bottom three in both run blocking and pass protection, according to Football Outsiders.
But while the Jets have added quantity up front (and gotten better by doing so), the line in front of Sam Darnold still needs a linchpin. A foundational player who can watch Darnold's backside for years to come.
Per Josina Anderson of ESPN, Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton's drug test was flagged at February's combine. But Becton has reportedly already addressed the issue—which doesn't mean as much under the new CBA anyway.
What does still matter in the NFL in 2020 is a 6'7" offensive tackle with arms almost three feet long who ran (at that same combine) a 5.1-second 40-yard dash…at 364 pounds.
That's not a typo.
12. Las Vegas Raiders
The Picker: Gagnon
The Pick: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
This almost feels too obvious because the cartoonishly fast Henry Ruggs III would be former Raiders owner Al Davis' dream first-round pick, but he's just too perfect for a team that badly needs a No. 1 receiver in light of the Antonio Brown fiasco. It also helps that the Alabama product is one of the most exciting, high-profile members of this draft class, because the organization is going to want that kind of star power as it settles into its new home.
Las Vegas already has a deep threat in Tyrell Williams, but Ruggs isn't a one-tricky pony. He can play physical when needed and can gobble up yards after the catch on shorter routes, which is something the Raiders will need with Derek Carr at quarterback.
Without hindsight and considering their potential, you couldn't fault the Raiders for instead taking Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb in this spot, but there's too much Tyreek Hill potential to ignore with Ruggs.
This one's for you, Al.
13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)
The Picker: Sobleski
The Pick: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Picks 10 to 16 should be the sweet spot in this year's draft for a run on top wide receiver prospects—whether that's teams leapfrogging others to land their prospect of choice or standing pat and taking one of the remaining options.
With the 13th overall pick, the San Francisco 49ers should be positioned well to land one of three elite targets.
In this instance, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy falls into the team's proverbial lap. Jeudy is an expert route-runner coming out of the collegiate ranks with the suddenness and long speed (4.45-second 40-year dash) to create separation and take the top off opposing defenses.
Jeudy, who could be considered WR1 in this year's class, is a fascinating complement to last year's second-round draft pick, Deebo Samuel. Samuel can work underneath and create after the catch, while the incoming rookie should excel at all three levels.
14. Cleveland Browns (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
The Picker: Sobleski
The Pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
The Cleveland Browns couldn't imagine a better outcome if they tried.
In this scenario, the franchise leveraged the 10th overall pick into additional draft assets and still landed one of the top offensive tackle prospects to address the team's biggest need.
Left tackle would have been addressed one way or another with the depth of the class providing flexibility to move down. Thomas' availability is simply icing on the cake, especially since he could have been a top-10 selection after three years of high-level performance in college football's toughest conference.
The 21-year-old blocker didn't allow more than two pressures in any game during his sophomore and junior campaigns, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed only 37 total during his entire three-year career.
Thomas is a plug-and-play starter to protect Baker Mayfield's blind side and complete the Browns offense.
15. Denver Broncos
The Picker: Gagnon
The Pick: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
With Ruggs and Jeudy off the board, this is an easy decision for Denver Broncos general manager John Elway.
With veteran Emmanuel Sanders gone, no receiver on the Denver roster besides Courtland Sutton compiled more than 300 yards or a single touchdown last season. Apparent quarterback-of-the-future Drew Lock needs more options beyond Sutton and 2019 first-round tight end Noah Fant, because DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick don't look like consistently reliable starters.
Elway ignored the wide receiver position in free agency, indicating that he's probably targeting one of the draft's top three wideouts. In this case, he gets a complete-package playmaker with unreal ball skills who could easily become the most successful offensive weapon in this year's class, and he gets good value in the process.
And for what it's worth, The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote last week that the Broncos "really like" Lamb.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Atlanta Falcons)
The Picker: Gagnon
The Pick: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
This works out extremely well for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who take advantage of the thirsty Falcons and Isaiah Simmons' mini-slide, gain more draft capital and still wind up with the draft's second-best pass-rusher in the middle of the first round.
Former LSU edge defender K'Lavon Chaisson is no Chase Young, but he's a dynamic, wildly explosive edge-rushing threat who could team up with top 2019 pick Josh Allen to form one of the best young edge duos in the NFL.
With Myles Jack and Joe Schobert already in place at linebacker, Taven Bryan inside and top defensive backs Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson off the board, the Jaguars should look to replace Calais Campbell with Chaisson instead of taking a defensive back.
This would enable the Jags to trade the disgruntled Yannick Ngakoue to a team that isn't able to land a premier edge defender. If I'm Jaguars GM David Caldwell, I'm taking Chaisson here and immediately calling the Giants and Jets.
17. Dallas Cowboys
The Picker: Davenport
The Pick: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
We could see a trade down or a pick that many will consider a reach. When the Cowboys first traded back and then drafted Travis Frederick in the first round back in 2013, plenty of sites roasted Jerry Jones—including this one. But Frederick shut everyone up by becoming one of the best centers in the NFL before health issues derailed his career.
No one's going to call drafting Javon Kinlaw a reach at 17, though.
The 6'5", 324-pound Kinlaw was a wrecking ball at South Carolina and an unblockable machine in Senior Bowl practices. He's more than just an eventual replacement for the recently acquired Gerald McCoy at 3-technique. With those two beefeaters, the Cowboys would be both nigh impossible to run on up the middle and exceedingly difficult for opponents to kick a guard outside to help with DeMarcus Lawrence.
Yes, there are concerns about Kinlaw's injury history. But this is the same Cowboys team that gambled a second-rounder on Jaylon Smith.
Look how that turned out.
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Picker: Gagnon
The Pick: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
This is the pick the Miami Dolphins got from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, so it would be fitting for Miami to draft Fitzpatrick's replacement, especially since Xavier McKinney is also an Alabama product.
And while his ceiling might not be quite as high as Fitzpatrick's, the versatile first-team All-SEC defensive back can do a little bit of everything for a defense simply in need of as much fresh talent as possible.
The Dolphins neglected the safety spot while adding another expensive cornerback in free agency and have already addressed the defensive line and linebacker corps on the open market. Brian Flores would have a field day with McKinney, who would be an upgrade over Adrian Colbert, Bobby McCain, Eric Rowe or Steven Parker.
The offensive line should also be a focus for Miami as it looks to support Herbert, but in this case, the top four prospects are already off the board.
19. New England Patriots (from Oakland Raiders Via Chicago Bears)
The Picker: Davenport
The Pick: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Stop looking at me like that. Is it really so strange to imagine the Patriots moving up a few spots to grab a quarterback after everything that has happened in the last couple of months?
As things stand, the starting quarterback for the Pats in Week 1 will be a Day 3 pick headed into his second season in Jarrett Stidham. Or a 34-year-old journeyman in Brian Hoyer who hasn't started more than six games in a season since 2015.
Neither is the long-term answer under center in New England. Not even close.
Love might not be either. But as Jeremy Fowler wrote for ESPN, buzz around the athletic youngster with the big arm is building as the draft nears.
"One NFL offensive coordinator called Love 'super talented.' An AFC scout chimed in, calling him a 'talented kid.' See anything in common? That's the opening line, and it never fails," Fowler wrote. "One exec said he would not be surprised to see Love go in the top 10 on Thursday. The upside is that strong, and there will be one or two teams that will convince themselves they can turn Love into Patrick Mahomes Lite."
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
The Picker: Davenport
The Pick: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a mess at the moment.
If there was any question that the Jaguars were starting another rebuild in 2020, it was answered when quarterback Nick Foles, cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Calais Campbell were all traded in a relatively short period of time.
Those transactions opened even more holes on the Jacksonville roster than already existed—the biggest of which is probably cornerback. The "Pick-Fil-A" secondary of the team's AFC title game run a few years ago is a distant memory—Bouye and Jalen Ramsey were both traded in the past year.
The Ramsey deal got the Jags this pick. But there isn't a corner on the board here that can have the sort of impact on defense that Justin Jefferson had on offense for LSU in 2019.
Size. Speed. Productivity (and then some). Jefferson has it all. If the Jaguars are going to make Gardner Minshew II "the guy," putting him in the best position to succeed should be high on the priority list.
21. Philadelphia Eagles
The Picker: Gagnon
The Pick: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
This would likely break some televisions, computers and devices in the greater Philadelphia area on draft night, but it should be noted that I made a strong offer to Sobleski to leapfrog the Jaguars and land Justin Jefferson in the top 20. Unfortunately, Davenport made a stronger offer on behalf of the Patriots and Jefferson went to Jacksonville.
That left the Eagles with no realistic options at wide receiver without reaching. A trade back would make a lot of sense, but so does drafting former Penn State edge defender Yetur Gross-Matos before taking a receiver in Round 2.
We all know how much Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz loves to rotate a deep group of defensive linemen, which is why Philly always seems to be in on intriguing players up front. And veteran Vinny Curry is still a free agent and will soon turn 32, while 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett has yet to fully emerge, so there's definitely room for Gross-Matos.
The relentless pass-rusher has the length and tools to turn into a spectacular player, and he'd face no pressure to produce immediately in a stacked defense.
22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)
The Picker: Sobleski
The Pick: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Once Ohio State's Jeff Okudah and Florida's C.J. Henderson are off the board, Utah's Jaylon Johnson should become a hot property. The Minnesota Vikings are grateful to add a top cover corner at this juncture since Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander are no longer with the team.
More importantly, Johnson is a physical defensive back who is an ideal schematic fit because of his ability to lock onto wide receivers.
According to ESPN Stats & Info's Vin Masi, the 6'0", 193-pound corner allowed a 30 percent completion percentage, 4.5 yards per attempt and 3.9 total QBR into his coverage when working outside the numbers on the right side of the field.
The two-time first-team All-Pac 12 performer is experienced in both zone and press-man coverage. Sometimes, a defensive back isn't comfortable with a certain type of coverage. That's not the case with Johnson, who will immediately step in as Minnesota's top outside corner.
23. Las Vegas Raiders (via New England Patriots)
The Picker: Sobleski
The Pick: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Whenever a franchise has two or more first-round picks, the goal should be to put together the best possible combination of talent.
Earlier, the Raiders chose Alabama's Henry Ruggs III as the class' top wide receiver, which addressed the team's biggest need. Prior to the draft, general manager Mike Mayock signed defensive end Carl Nassib and linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. Those additions filled gaping holes within the roster.
Now, the team can concentrate on its secondary since Las Vegas lacks a bookend to last year's second-round pick Trayvon Mullen.
TCU's Jeff Gladney is a sticky defensive back with fluid hips, excellent quickness and stellar ball skills. According to Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle, the first-team All-Big 12 performer allowed the second-lowest completion percentage (24.4 percent) among qualifying cornerbacks on targets of 10 or more yards downfield over the last two seasons.
24. New Orleans Saints
The Picker: Gagnon
The Pick: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
As always, it's hard to find a glaring weakness on the New Orleans Saints roster, which gives New Orleans the luxury of rolling with the best player available in this spot.
That's former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, who hit his stride in a special way late in 2019 before becoming the 2020 national championship game's defensive MVP.
Queen has remarkable range and is an explosive tackler with top-notch playmaking potential. He might need some time to develop based on his limited starting experience in the SEC, but the Saints can afford to give him that with Demario Davis and Kiko Alonso on the roster.
Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray is a strong candidate here too, but we'll go with the Louisiana native.
25. Minnesota Vikings
The Picker: Sobleski
The Pick: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
As the Minnesota Vikings continue to build around the zone stretch as the basis of their offense, and especially with Gary Kubiak now serving as the team's offensive coordinator, the front office must improve the offensive front's overall athleticism.
Riley Reiff is a steady left tackle, but he's not an ideal fit. He would be better served sliding inside to guard. But that possibility only happens if/when the Vikings find a legitimate replacement.
Boise State's Ezra Cleveland is an ideal schematic fit as one of the class' best pure left tackles. His exceptional lateral agility translates well to a zone-heavy system. Cleveland finished first in both the short shuttle (4.46 seconds) and three-cone drill (7.26 seconds) among offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The two-time first-team All-Mountain West performer is comfortable working in space and plays his angles well.
26. Detroit Lions (from Miami Dolphins)
The Picker: Gagnon
The Pick: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
The defensive rebuild continues for the Lions, who landed this extra pick after trading back to take corner Jeff Okudah in the top five and now add the best available pass-rusher to complement expensive top dog Trey Flowers.
Despite Flowers' presence, nobody in the NFC recorded fewer sacks than the Lions in 2019 (28). They also ranked in the bottom five in terms of pressure rate and the bottom 10 when it came to takeaways. But Epenesa, who is coming off back-to-back double-digit-sack seasons in the Big Ten, should be able to make an impact right away on a team that can't afford to wait.
"Epenesa is a tailor-made fit for the New England Patriots style of defensive linemen where length and heavy hands to control at the point of attack are required," wrote Joe Marino of the Draft Network this offseason. I'm guessing that works for Matt Patricia.
Dude is massive, strong and versatile. He could be a steal here.
27. Kansas City Chiefs (from Seattle Seahawks)
The Picker: Davenport
The Pick: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network told 710 Radio in Seattle that he is hearing that the Seattle Seahawks are eyeing a trade back in the first round of the 2020 draft.
"My information all along is that they're going to concentrate on the lines of scrimmage (and) at some point in time, maybe they stick a receiver in there," Pauline said. "But with that first-round pick, they would like to trade down, as they usually do, to collect more selections to maybe get into the later part of Day 3 to get some additional interior offensive linemen."
This would not be at all out of character for Seahawks GM John Schneider. It would also (at least in this draft) afford the defending Super Bowl champions an opportunity for a sizable upgrade at one of their few weak spots.
Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma doesn't have the otherworldly athleticism or versatility of Isaiah Simmons. But the 6'2", 241-pounder is a prototypical three-down starter inside who has drawn comparisons to Kwon Alexander.
28. Baltimore Ravens
The Picker: Sobleski
The Pick: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
Defensive help will be forthcoming for the Baltimore Ravens, but the team should build on its strength in this year's first round.
The Ravens are coming off a spectacular season in which Lamar Jackson earned MVP honors and the unit set a new NFL team record with 3,296 rushing yards.
However, future Hall of Fame guard Marshal Yanda decided to retire, and center Matt Skura is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury.
Michigan's Cesar Ruiz can immediately start at center or guard to fortify the front. The 6'3", 307-pound snapper is extremely athletic and excels in working to the second level.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh can reach out to his brother, Jim, and find everything he needs to know about the 20-year-old lineman.
29. Tennessee Titans
The Picker: Davenport
The Pick: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
The Tennessee Titans are coming off the franchise's best season (in terms of postseason success) since 2002. The team kept the two players most responsible for that success in quarterback Ryan Tannehill and tailback Derrick Henry. But there were personnel losses as well—chief among them the departure of right tackle Jack Conklin.
The flip side to all that success, of course, is a pick much closer to the end of Round 1 than the eighth overall pick in 2016 the Titans used on Conklin. And there's no guarantee that Houston's Josh Jones will be the pro that Conklin has been to date. The NFL draft features many things, but guarantees aren't on the list.
Jones is a raw tackle prospect from a technical standpoint, but that could be a blessing in disguise for the Titans. If the 6'5", 319-pounder had plus technique, there's no chance in you-know-where a player with his blend of power and quickness would make it out of the top 15 picks.
30. Green Bay Packers
The Picker: Gagnon
The Pick: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Under my tutelage, the Green Bay Packers didn't quite have enough ammunition to trade up for one of the draft's top four receivers. Trading back is also a possibility under these circumstances, but in this case we stood pat and rolled with Baylor product Denzel Mims.
Bleacher Report draft guru Matt Miller went the same route in his latest mock, stating that "Mims gives Aaron Rodgers a big, fast receiver who can split safeties down the field or put a move on a cornerback underneath and make plays with the ball in his hands. At 6'3" and 207 pounds with 4.38 speed, Mims gives Rodgers an athletic player at the receiver position he's not had in his NFL career."
Mims isn't completely polished as a route-runner and isn't a total burner, but his catch radius would almost be unfair with Rodgers at quarterback. And it's not as though he isn't well accomplished after scoring eight or more touchdowns in each of his last three seasons in the Big 12.
He edges out Tee Higgins and other receivers, and it's an easy decision with Josh Jones off the board.
31. San Francisco 49ers
The Picker: Sobleski
The Pick: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
The San Francisco 49ers had a difficult decision to make this offseason. The organization lacked the financial flexibility to re-sign defensive end Arik Armstead and extend defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. General manager John Lynch chose to retain Armstead and trade Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick (which the team already used on Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy).
San Francisco's defensive front played a big role in last season's success. Buckner's loss is significant, and the franchise will search to find a replacement.
TCU's Ross Blacklock is an explosive interior defender with scheme versatility. He played multiple positions for the Horned Frogs and showed he can be a disruptive force. The 6'3", 290-pound defender won't be able to immediately replace Buckner, but he can give the team another talented option for an already-outstanding defensive line rotation.
32. Seattle Seahawks (From Kansas City Chiefs)
The Picker: Gagnon
The Pick: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin
Sweated this one for a while, just because Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider will probably look to trade back again (it's sort of his thing). Since that's not an option again in this case, we'll go with the best pass-rusher available to a team that doesn't appear to be bringing back Jadeveon Clowney or Ezekiel Ansah.
Even with those veterans, the Seahawks had the third-lowest sack rate in the NFL last season, with nobody on the roster reaching the five-sack plateau.
During his senior season at Wisconsin, edge defender Zack Baun recorded 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. He is arguably better suited as a 3-4 outside linebacker, but he's versatile enough to make an impact in multiple ways for Pete Carroll and Ken Norton Jr. He's an explosive player with the polish and pedigree to play a major role right away on a team that would probably rather not wait for an edge-rusher to develop.
If the Seahawks can't get any further back, this makes the most sense.