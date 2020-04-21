2020 NFL Mock Draft: B/R Staff Round 1 Picks

0 of 32

The big day is almost here.

On Thursday, the 85th NFL draft will get underway. In some respects, it will be unlike any draft that came before it—rather than being held in Las Vegas as originally planned, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the league to conduct the draft virtually, with Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the picks from (and I kid you not) his basement.

However, in many ways this draft will follow the same script as last year and the year before that. There will be picks that are readily predictable, such as the Cincinnati Bengals taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall. There will be other selections that catch observers by surprise. And there will be plenty of wheeling and dealing between teams—half a dozen first-round picks have already changed hands, and the draft isn't even here yet.

Another annual occurrence surrounding the NFL draft is mock drafts, where pundits offer up their takes on how the first round will play out. That's just what we've done here, gathering Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski to predict how the first day of the 2020 draft will look.

