Sabrina Ionescu to Liberty: Twitter Reacts to Star's 2020 WNBA Draft Selection

The basketball world's worst-kept secret was finally revealed Friday after the New York Liberty chose Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu with the first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft.

There was no denying the Libs would take the ex-Duck, who left the collegiate game as a three-time All-American, a two-time John Wooden Award winner and a recipient of the Naismith and Associated Press Player of the Year honors.

She also took home three Pac-12 Player of the Year awards and finished her career as the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles.

The California native posted 17.5 points, 9.1 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for the 31-2 Ducks, who won the Pac-12 title before the remainder of their season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They finished second in the AP and coaches' polls and a lock to become a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Ionescu's greatest accomplishment in 2019-20 may have been her efficiency numbers while compiling those aforementioned statistics, knocking down 51.8 percent of her field goals and 92.1 percent of her free throws.

The advanced stats don't lie either:

Graham Hays of ESPN.com wrote the following about Ionescu on Wednesday:

"But Ionescu's style was always rooted in substance. Oregonians, NBA stars and basketball connoisseurs alike didn't gravitate toward her simply because she made flashy passes. It wasn't cool factor that transformed Oregon from postseason afterthought into championship contender. The numbers tell the story. The first player, man or woman, to accumulate 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in NCAA history, Ionescu was as complete a guard as college basketball has ever seen.

"And that's something to build around."

The 5'11" Ionescu is now tasked with running point for the Liberty, who have finished 11th in a 12-team league in each of the past two seasons. Last year's squad went just 10-24.

Their future is bright with Ionescu as its centerpiece, however. In addition, the Libs own five picks in the top 15 of the WNBA draft, so the opportunity is there for New York to build a foundation for a championship that has eluded them since the league's 1996 inception.