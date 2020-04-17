Jedrick Wills Taken by Chargers in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

According to B/R users, the Los Angeles Chargers will go with Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Fan voting was done Friday on the B/R app.

The most likely options for the Chargers, based on who was still on the board, were Wills and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Tua Tagovailoa went to the Miami Dolphins with the previous pick in the user voting.

The Chargers are in an intriguing spot as the draft approaches. The free-agent market still has Cam Newton and Jameis Winston available if Los Angeles wants to bring in a veteran, though NBC Sports' Peter King noted head coach Anthony Lynn is "legitimately bullish" on Tyrod Taylor as the starter in 2020.

Whoever the starting quarterback ends up being next season, they will be happy to see Wills providing protection at the right tackle position.

Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey ranked the Chargers' offensive line as the fourth-worst unit in the NFL last season. The tackle duo of Trent Scot and Sam Tevi was especially problematic with a combined 88 pressures allowed.

B/R's Matt Miller has Wills ranked as the best offensive lineman and No. 7 overall prospect in this year's draft class. He showed tremendous athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, posting the second-best vertical jump (34.5") among offensive linemen and tying for sixth at the position with a 5.05-second 40-yard dash and 113" broad jump.

Wills started all 29 games for Alabama over the past two seasons. The Kentucky native was named to the All-SEC first team as a junior in 2019

Given how long the Chargers have been trying to figure out their issues on the offensive line, grabbing an elite-level talent like Wills early in this draft would seem like a safe bet for the franchise in the actual draft next week.