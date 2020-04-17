Tua Tagovailoa Taken by Dolphins in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Sam Craft/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins took Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL mock draft conducted by B/R users via voting on Friday.

The votes were cast on the B/R app.

With LSU's Joe Burrow going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 1 overall pick, the B/R users had Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love to choose from among quarterbacks for Miami at No. 5.

While Herbert-to-Miami has seemingly been picking up traction, the B/R users went with Tagovailoa, who won a national championship and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting during his time at Alabama.

The one major concern regarding the left-hander is his injury history, as he underwent ankle procedures in both 2018 and 2019 as well as saw his last season get cut short because of hip surgery.

When Tagovailoa finished second to then-Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting, he completed 69.0 percent of his passes for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Hawaii native followed that up by completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three picks in nine games last season.

The Dolphins have veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen and Jake Rudock under contract at quarterback, but none of them seem to be long-term answers.

Miami will almost certainly take a quarterback with one of its three first-round picks, but it may need to vie with the Los Angeles Chargers in the actual draft since the Chargers are picking sixth Thursday and have a need at quarterback as well.

One of the Dolphins or Chargers could trade up to secure their preferred quarterback, but with no trades allowed in the B/R user mock draft, the Dolphins nabbed Tagovailoa.