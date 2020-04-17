Dustin Byfuglien Released from Contract by Jets Amid Grievance Settlement

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Winnipeg Jets terminated defenseman Dustin Byfuglien's contract Friday, thus making the veteran blueliner a free agent.

According to SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, Byfuglien's release was part of a mutual agreement between the two sides to settle the grievance Byfuglien filed against the Jets after the Jets suspended him in September.

The Jets suspended Byfuglien after he failed to report to the team during training camp while considering retirement.

