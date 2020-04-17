Chase Young Taken by Redskins in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

After the Cincinnati Bengals took LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young went No. 2 overall to the Washington Redskins in the 2020 NFL mock draft voted on by B/R users.

Voting to determine the pick was conducted on the B/R app.

The B/R users had no shortage of options at No. 2 for the Redskins, which figures to be the case in the real NFL draft as well provided the Bengals take Burrow as expected.

Young is heavily favored to go in that spot since he is widely considered to be the best overall player in the draft, much like Ohio State Nick Bosa was last year when he went second overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

Other considerations in the mock likely included Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

The 21-year-old Young is arguably more of an instant impact player on defense than both Okudah and Simmons, though, and the Redskins may want to give 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins more time to prove himself before moving on to another signal-caller like Tagovailoa or Herbert.

During his three seasons at Ohio State, Young was unblockable at times. He was especially dominant in 2019 when he led the nation with 16.5 sacks, while adding 46 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles.

Young seemingly has the skill set and talent level to be one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL early in his career, and that is something the Redskins would benefit greatly from.

Even though Washington ranked a respectable 10th in the NFL in sacks last season, teams can never have too many quality pass-rushers in what has become a pass-first league.

New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera was a longtime NFL linebacker with the Chicago Bears and has a defensive background, so it will likely be difficult for him to pass on Young if he is available with the second pick as expected.

With Young, Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat, Da'Ron Payne and Jonathan Allen leading the way, the Redskins could have one of the NFL's best defensive fronts, which would potentially make them a factor in the NFC East as soon as next season.