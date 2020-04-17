Broncos' Von Miller 'Shocked' by COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'Shouldn't Move Too Fast'

Mike Chiari
Featured Columnist
April 17, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) lines up against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. Star linebacker Von Miller says his sprained left MCL that ended his 95-game starting streak might sideline him again Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 when the Denver Broncos visit the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller opened up about his coronavirus diagnosis Friday during an appearance on NBC's Today show.

Miller discussed how surprised he was when he learned that he tested positive for COVID-19 (h/t Jori Epstein of USA Today): "I was shocked. I've been here in Denver for about four weeks now. I've probably left the house four times. With all those four times, I never got out of the car."

Miller also stressed the importance of taking a measured approach and waiting until the right time to get things back to normal with regard to the NFL: "Whatever is safe. That would always be my first precaution, whatever we have to do to get things back to normal, that's what we should do. We shouldn't move too fast."

      

