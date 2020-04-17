Broncos' Von Miller 'Shocked' by COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'Shouldn't Move Too Fast'

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller opened up about his coronavirus diagnosis Friday during an appearance on NBC's Today show.

Miller discussed how surprised he was when he learned that he tested positive for COVID-19 (h/t Jori Epstein of USA Today): "I was shocked. I've been here in Denver for about four weeks now. I've probably left the house four times. With all those four times, I never got out of the car."

Miller also stressed the importance of taking a measured approach and waiting until the right time to get things back to normal with regard to the NFL: "Whatever is safe. That would always be my first precaution, whatever we have to do to get things back to normal, that's what we should do. We shouldn't move too fast."

