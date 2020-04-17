Jets Rumors: Jamal Adams Won't Take Part in Virtual OTAs Due to Contract

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams will reportedly skip the organization's voluntary virtual OTAs. He has two years of team control remaining on his rookie contract—one guaranteed year and a team option for a fifth season in 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Friday and noted the Jets haven't "expressed any official interest in extending Adams thus far in the offseason."

