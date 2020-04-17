Rangers' Joey Gallo Improves to 11-1 in MLB The Show 20 Players League

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Joey Gallo's magnificent run to start the MLB The Show Players League came to a thrilling end on Thursday. The Texas Rangers' slugger finally suffered his first loss after opening the tournament 9-0, falling to Gavin Lux and the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Thursday.

It's not all bad for Gallo (11-1). The third baseman won his other three games on the night and remains far ahead of the rest of the American League West and in an elite class with the rest of MLB.

As players from across the league represent their clubs in a bid to win $175,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, here's how Thursday's action played out:

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers

vs. Stanek (MIA), 2-0 Win

at Bichette (TOR) 6-4 Win

vs. Lux (LAD) 5-4 Loss

at Santana (CLE) 7-3 Win

Dwight Smith Jr., Baltimore Orioles



vs. Soto (WSH) 3-1 Win

at Carpenter (STL) 2-1 Loss

vs. May (MIN) 8-5 Win

at Jackson (ATL) 2-1 Win

Trevor May, Minnesota Twins

vs. Santana (CLE) 12-1 Win

at Soto (WSH) 1-0 Win

at Smith Jr. (BAL) 8-5 Loss

vs. Carpenter (STL) 3-2 Loss

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

at Smith Jr. (BAL) 3-1 Loss

vs. May (MIN) 1-0 Loss

vs. Jackson (ATL) 1-0 Loss

at Kahnle (NYY) 10-1 Loss

Luke Jackson, Atlanta Braves



vs. Carpenter (STL) 2-0 Win

at Kahnle (NYY) 2-1 Loss

at Soto (WSH) 1-0 Win

vs. Smith Jr. (BAL) 2-1 Loss

Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals



at Jackson (ATL) 2-0 Loss

vs. Smith Jr. (BAL) 2-1 Win

vs. Kahnle (NYY) 2-0 Loss

at May (MIN) 3-2 Win

Tommy Kahnle, New York Yankees



at May (MIN) 3-0 Loss

vs. Jackson (ATL) 2-1 Win

at Carpenter (STL) 3-2 Win

vs. Soto (WSH) 10-1 Win

Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers

vs. Snell (TB) 3-2 Loss

at Stanek (MIA) 5-0 Win

at Gallo (TEX) 5-4 Win

vs. Bichette (TOR) 8-3 Loss

Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

vs. Bichette (TOR) 8-0 Loss

at Snell (TB) 6-0 Loss

at Stanek (MIA) 2-0 Win

vs. Gallo (TEX) 7-3 Loss

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays



at Santana (CLE) 8-0 Win

vs. Gallo (TEX) 6-4 Loss

vs. Snell (TB) 10-6 Loss

at Lux (LAD) 8-3 Win

Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays

at Lux (LAD) 3-2 Win

vs. Santana (CLE) 6-0 Win

at Bichette (TOR) 10-6 Win

vs. Stanek (MIA) 1-0 Win

Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins

at Gallo (TEX) 2-0 Loss

vs. Lux (LAD) 5-0 Loss

vs. Santana (CLE) 2-0 Loss

at Snell (TB) 1-0 Loss

Gallo's issue on Thursday may have been that he peaked too early. After winning his first game against Stanek, he was locked in for his matchup against a then-7-1 Bo Bichette, which he won easily.

“That's the only guy I wanted to beat," Gallo said on his Twitch stream.

Unfortunately, he had to face Lux and the Dodgers next and went down 5-2 early. A late rally went for naught as Gallo popped up with himself with two runners on base to halt his comeback bid.

"My first loss, guys," Gallo said to his followers. "I'm sorry I disappointed you. I had to lose one. At least I lost to the Dodgers. Pretty good team."

Lux could at least appreciate how much it stings to have to lose when using your own player. In his first matchup of the night against Blake Snell, Lux popped up using himself for the final out of a 3-2, extra-innings loss.

As the tournament rolls on, both Gallo and Lux have a firm grip on playoff spots. Gallo leads the league overall at 11-1 with Snell right behind him at 10-2. After that's it's Bichette (9-3) and Lux (9-3) tied for third, with Jeff McNeil (6-2), Amir Garrett (6-2), Dwight Smith Jr. (6-2) and Ian Happ (6-2).

Only the top eight will make the playoffs with run differential serving as the tiebreaker.

Friday's action kicks off at 9 p.m. ET with all games streaming live on Twitch.