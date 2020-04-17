Rangers' Joey Gallo Improves to 11-1 in MLB The Show 20 Players League

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 17, 2020

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Joey Gallo's magnificent run to start the MLB The Show Players League came to a thrilling end on Thursday. The Texas Rangers' slugger finally suffered his first loss after opening the tournament 9-0, falling to Gavin Lux and the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Thursday. 

It's not all bad for Gallo (11-1). The third baseman won his other three games on the night and remains far ahead of the rest of the American League West and in an elite class with the rest of MLB. 

As players from across the league represent their clubs in a bid to win $175,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, here's how Thursday's action played out: 

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers

vs. Stanek (MIA), 2-0 Win
at Bichette (TOR) 6-4 Win
vs. Lux (LAD) 5-4 Loss
at Santana (CLE) 7-3 Win

Dwight Smith Jr., Baltimore Orioles

vs. Soto (WSH) 3-1 Win
at Carpenter (STL) 2-1 Loss
vs. May (MIN) 8-5 Win
at Jackson (ATL) 2-1 Win

Trevor May, Minnesota Twins

vs. Santana (CLE) 12-1 Win
at Soto (WSH) 1-0 Win
at Smith Jr. (BAL) 8-5 Loss
vs. Carpenter (STL) 3-2 Loss

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

at Smith Jr. (BAL) 3-1 Loss
vs. May (MIN) 1-0 Loss
vs. Jackson (ATL) 1-0 Loss
at Kahnle (NYY) 10-1 Loss

Luke Jackson, Atlanta Braves 

vs. Carpenter (STL) 2-0 Win
at Kahnle (NYY) 2-1 Loss
at Soto (WSH) 1-0 Win
vs. Smith Jr. (BAL) 2-1 Loss

Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals 

at Jackson (ATL) 2-0 Loss
vs. Smith Jr. (BAL) 2-1 Win
vs. Kahnle (NYY) 2-0 Loss
at May (MIN) 3-2 Win

Tommy Kahnle, New York Yankees

at May (MIN) 3-0 Loss
vs. Jackson (ATL) 2-1 Win
at Carpenter (STL) 3-2 Win
vs. Soto (WSH) 10-1 Win

Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers

vs. Snell (TB) 3-2 Loss
at Stanek (MIA) 5-0 Win
at Gallo (TEX) 5-4 Win
vs. Bichette (TOR) 8-3 Loss

Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians 

vs. Bichette (TOR) 8-0 Loss
at Snell (TB) 6-0 Loss
at Stanek (MIA) 2-0 Win
vs. Gallo (TEX) 7-3 Loss

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

at Santana (CLE) 8-0 Win
vs. Gallo (TEX) 6-4 Loss
vs. Snell (TB) 10-6 Loss
at Lux (LAD) 8-3 Win

Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays

at Lux (LAD) 3-2 Win
vs. Santana (CLE) 6-0 Win
at Bichette (TOR) 10-6 Win
vs. Stanek (MIA) 1-0 Win

Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins

at Gallo (TEX) 2-0 Loss
vs. Lux (LAD) 5-0 Loss
vs. Santana (CLE) 2-0 Loss
at Snell (TB) 1-0 Loss

Gallo's issue on Thursday may have been that he peaked too early. After winning his first game against Stanek, he was locked in for his matchup against a then-7-1 Bo Bichette, which he won easily. 

“That's the only guy I wanted to beat," Gallo said on his Twitch stream. 

Unfortunately, he had to face Lux and the Dodgers next and went down 5-2 early. A late rally went for naught as Gallo popped up with himself with two runners on base to halt his comeback bid. 

"My first loss, guys," Gallo said to his followers. "I'm sorry I disappointed you. I had to lose one. At least I lost to the Dodgers. Pretty good team."

Lux could at least appreciate how much it stings to have to lose when using your own player. In his first matchup of the night against Blake Snell, Lux popped up using himself for the final out of a 3-2, extra-innings loss. 

As the tournament rolls on, both Gallo and Lux have a firm grip on playoff spots. Gallo leads the league overall at 11-1 with Snell right behind him at 10-2. After that's it's Bichette (9-3) and Lux (9-3) tied for third, with Jeff McNeil (6-2), Amir Garrett (6-2), Dwight Smith Jr. (6-2) and Ian Happ (6-2).

Only the top eight will make the playoffs with run differential serving as the tiebreaker. 

Friday's action kicks off at 9 p.m. ET with all games streaming live on Twitch. 

