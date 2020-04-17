NBA Draft 2020: Latest 1st-Round Mock Draft, Buzz on Top Prospects

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Last year, Zion Williamson was the consensus top player in the NBA draft class, and it came as no surprise when he went No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans. This year, the player who will be selected first is more up for debate, as several prospects could have a case to go No. 1.

The NBA draft is scheduled to take place June 25, but it's unclear if that could change with the league suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. That also impacted the college basketball season as the NCAA tournament was cancelled, which gave NBA scouts and teams fewer opportunities to watch this year's top players in person.

Here's a mock for the first round of the draft, followed by some of the latest buzz surrounding several top prospects from the class.

NBA Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

5. Detroit: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

6. New York: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

7. Chicago: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. Charlotte: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

10. Phoenix: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

11. San Antonio: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

12. Sacramento: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

14. Portland: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota (via Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

17. Boston (via Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

19. Milwaukee (via Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

20. Brooklyn (via Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver (via Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia (via Oklahoma City): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

23. Miami: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

24. Utah: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma City (via Denver): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

26. Boston: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York (via L.A. Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

29. L.A. Lakers: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

30. Boston (via Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Anthony Edwards could be the first player selected in the NBA draft. He'll certainly be an early selection. But it's not a sure thing that he'll become a star like some former No. 1 overall picks from last years.

In fact, there are some who are skeptical about Edwards as a prospect. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor recently wrote that the former Georgia guard has been "labeled a boom-or-bust prospect." O'Connor believes French point guard Killian Hayes is the best player in this year's draft class, although he's unlikely to be the first selected.

Edwards averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 32 games in his only season with the Bulldogs before opting to declare for the NBA after only one college season. Georgia may have struggled this season, going 16-16, but Edwards proved that he was one of the country's top players.

And although Edwards may have that "boom-or-bust" label, many mocks are still projecting him to go No. 1, especially if the Warriors end up with the top pick in the lottery. Perhaps playing with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson would help Edwards fulfill his high-end potential.

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor wrote April 6 that James Wiseman is "still raw and unpolished in many areas." O'Connor reported that some NBA executives have the 19-year-old center ranked No. 1 in the draft class, while others don't even have him in the top 10.

But one thing is certain about Wiseman—he's an exciting prospect with a lot of potential.

Things might be clearer regarding Wiseman had his college career lasted more than three games. Shortly after his first season at Memphis started, he was suspended for 12 games because of eligibility concerns regarding money that Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway had given Wiseman's family in 2017. Instead of returning, Wiseman withdrew from school and prepared for the NBA draft.

At 7'1", Wiseman could develop into a top big man in the NBA, and a team will likely draft him early based on potential alone. And that may be a risk that pays huge dividends in the years to come.

LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Although LaMelo Ball never played college basketball, most fans should still be familiar with the 18-year-old point guard.

Not only is Ball a talented young prospect, but he's also the younger brother of Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and LiAngelo Ball, who signed a G League contract with the Thunder prior to the league getting suspended. And the youngest Ball's name is having an impact, according to O'Connor, who reported that NBA executives have called him "overrated" and "underrated" because of it.

Regardless, Ball will be an early selection in the first round of the draft, as he's developed into a strong point guard while playing in Australia. In 12 games for the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League, he averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Perhaps there's a chance Ball could even end up as the No. 1 overall pick. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Ball as the top player on his draft big board, so there could be a chance that the team that owns the top selection will consider adding the youngest of the Ball brothers.