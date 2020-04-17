NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kevin Love, Andre Drummond's Futures with Cavaliers

Jason Miller/Getty Images

When the NBA season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kevin Love and Andre Drummond were the Cleveland Cavaliers' starters in the post. Will that still be the case next season?

After back-to-back losing seasons, this offseason could be important for Cleveland as it looks to turn around the franchise and get back to having success.

Several decisions the Cavaliers have to make may be tied to Love and Drummond, who could both be back at power forward and center, respectively, or both be gone.

Love isn't going anywhere unless the Cavs decide to trade him. He's under contract through the 2022-23 season after signing a four-year, $120.4 million deal. However, that doesn't guarantee that his future will be with them.

There were rumors earlier this season that the 31-year-old wanted to be traded from Cleveland, so it's possible something could materialize this summer.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers would consider trading Love if they get an intriguing offer. But the team still values the California native and won't "give him away for nothing," per Fedor.

"They aren't going to accept a salary dump either," Fedor wrote Wednesday. "Sources maintain it will take a combination of picks and players for the Cavs to send him elsewhere. Get ready for more Love trade rumors this summer, especially given the dearth of impact free agents available."

In his sixth season in Cleveland, Love is averaging 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He has also played in 56 games, which meant he had been on pace to play his most games in a season since playing 77 in 2015-16, his second year with the Cavaliers.

Drummond was a more recent acquisition for Cleveland, as it received him in a trade with the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 6. He has a player option worth $28.75 million for the 2020-21 campaign, so the Cavaliers will have to wait to see whether he accepts that and returns next season.

It's most likely the 26-year-old will accept the option, according to Fedor, although he hasn't publicly said anything about it. But Fedor noted his option "has a direct impact on what the Cavs can—and can't do—with their roster this summer."

If Cleveland retains both Drummond and Love, then it may not need to add any more post players to its roster. That could also affect its decisions for the draft, in which it will likely have a top pick. The Cavaliers had the second-worst record in the NBA when the league was suspended.

So the offseason should be an interesting one for the Cavaliers as they look to continue to build around their young core, featuring guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. And it will likely begin with Drummond either accepting or declining his option and Cleveland making a decision on whether to trade Love.