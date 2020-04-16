Ex-DePaul Softball Coach Eugene Lenti Accused of Abuse in Lawsuit Against School

Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Jenny Conviser, a sports psychologist who worked with DePaul student-athletes, has filed a lawsuit against the school in which she said her contract was terminated after she came forward with allegations of abuse against former softball coach Eugene Lenti.

The Associated Press' John Wawrow reported Conviser said in the suit Lenti struck an assistant coach in the face and "[used] profane language to verbally abuse his players on a regular basis." Conviser also accused the university of "violating Title IX rules for failing to report complaints made against [Lenti]."

Lenti provided a brief comment to Wawrow: "Yeah, I don't know what you're talking about."

TMZ Sports reported Lenti allegedly called his players "f--king whores" and "regularly punched them about their bodies," based on what the players told Conviser and her colleagues.

In the lawsuit, Conviser said he was first informed of allegations of improper behavior by Lenti in 2016. She spoke to school officials about the matter but said DePaul "took no steps to independently investigate," per Wawrow.

Lenti's sister, Jean Lenti Ponsetto, is the DePaul athletic director, and Conviser believes the university attempted to sweep the allegations under the rug by firing two of his assistant coaches. The lawsuit also argues DePaul let Lenti "slip out the back door" by allowing him to retire, per TMZ.

Lenti first took over the Blue Demons in 1980 and coached until 1987. He returned in 1990 and remained in charge through the 2018 season.

A 2008 inductee into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame, he accepted an assistant coaching job at Auburn in June 2019.

Conviser's suit also extends to damage she believes DePaul did to her reputation by telling outside parties she's "incompetent and frequently gets her facts wrong and thus cannot be trusted in a professional capacity," according to Wawrow.