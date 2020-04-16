Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews Will Receive Money Owed from Rams, GM Les Snead Says

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del 29 de diciembre de 2019, el running back Todd Gurley, de los Rams de Los Ángeles, descansa en la banca durante la segunda mitad del partido frente a los Cardinals de Arizona, en Los Ángeles. (AP Foto/Mark J. Terrill, archivo)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead said Wednesday that the team will pay running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews roster bonuses they were owed after the organization was called out on social media by both players.

"They're definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed, we're going to pay them," Snead told NFL Network (via ESPN). "There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money and they're going to get that money."

The Rams released Gurley and Matthews earlier this offseason. Gurley is owed $5.05 million of a $7.55 million bonus, while Matthews is still owed a $2 million bonus.

More than $2 million of Gurley's bonus was offset when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Matthews has a $2 million offset as well but has gone unsigned. Gurley tweeted the money was "past due" on April 8, leading to Matthews calling out the team as well and asking for interest on the payment:

Snead's comments make it sound like the Rams are waiting until the last possible date, as per language in the contract, to dole out the payments. It's unclear why they are choosing to wait for Gurley, but Matthews makes some level of sense, given the offset language in his deal and possibility he'll sign with a new team.

Video Play Button

Related

    Updated Draft Needs for the Rams

    Biggest needs for each team one week from the draft 👉

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Updated Draft Needs for the Rams

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Says He Hasn't Forgotten 6 QBs Drafted Ahead of Him

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Says He Hasn't Forgotten 6 QBs Drafted Ahead of Him

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    NFC Coach: Burrow Is 'High-Risk Guy' for No. 1 Pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFC Coach: Burrow Is 'High-Risk Guy' for No. 1 Pick

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Gurley, Clay Matthews Will Receive Money Owed from Rams

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Gurley, Clay Matthews Will Receive Money Owed from Rams

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report