Ohio State Study: 5-Star Recruits Worth an Average of $650k a Year for Programs

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A study performed by Ohio State University determined 5-star football recruits are worth an average of $650,000 to the program, according to Jeff Grabmeier of Ohio State News.

The study was co-authored by Trevon Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State, who examined the impact of recruits by star ratings on Rivals.com and compared it to football revenue determined by the Office of Postsecondary Education.

It determined the 5-star recruits helped generate additional revenue for top-tier programs by increasing wins, bowl appearances and selections to premier bowls.

A 4-star recruit also added an average of $350,000 per year while 3-star recruits helped generate about $150,000.

"There have been a lot of numbers put out there about how much college athletes should get under various compensation proposals. But it's hard to do that when you don't know how players affect the bottom line. That's what we're trying to do here," Logan said.

Although not every top prospect lives up to expectation, bringing in a high number of elite recruits helps the best teams in college football.

Per 247Sports, Alabama had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in each season from 2011 to 2017. The program won four national championships in that stretch.

If you account for top recruits who go to schools that aren't typical powerhouses, Logan suggested 5-star recruits are still worth $200,000.

This study—which was accepted for publication in the Journal of Sports Economics—could have a significant impact as the NCAA determines potential compensation for players.

The NCAA began the process last October to allow players to benefit from their name, image and likeness.