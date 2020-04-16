Ex-NFL WR Brandon Marshall Says Sean Payton Hurts Saints: 'Window Is Closed'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Marshall before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Brandon Marshall's NFL career ended with a brief, forgettable stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

Suffice it to say he did not come away impressed with Sean Payton.

Marshall appeared on ESPN's First Take on Thursday and laid the blame at Payton's feet for the Saints' recent playoff struggles.

"New Orleans, Sean Payton? Sean Payton continues to hurt his team," Marshall said. "How do you have Drew Brees, Mike [Thomas], Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram a couple years ago, you have a defense that goes from crap the first half of the season to one of the most elite defenses we've ever seen in a season, and you lose in the playoffs?

"Two years, back to back? New Orleans is done. Their window is done. Their window is closed. I'm sorry. Did you see what happened to their defense last year? Do you see that everyone in the league has the book on New Orleans' offense now? Did you see that? It's over, it's a wrap."

Marshall didn't necessarily go into why he feels Payton is holding the Saints back. Payton is by far the best coach in franchise history, leading the franchise to eight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XLIV victory.

Aside from the Super Bowl season, though, Payton's Saints have regularly fallen short in January. He is 5-7 in all other seasons and hasn't won more than one playoff game in any campaign. While Saints fans would point to the 2019 NFC Championship Game as evidence that sometimes things are out of their control, New Orleans has fallen short despite having talent on both sides of the ball on a number of occasions.

Video Play Button

The Saints' window, however, may have more to do with Drew Brees holding up than Payton. While the 41-year-old has remained effective in the regular season, he struggled in Wild Card Round loss to the Minnesota Vikings—to the point backup Taysom Hill was the best Saints player on the field. 

A more interesting story may be what lingering feelings may have led to Marshall feeling this way. 

Related

    OBJ-Vikings Rumor Was Bogus

    Cleveland and Minnesota have had no discussions about an Odell trade despite NY radio rumor (multiple reports)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ-Vikings Rumor Was Bogus

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jason Kelce Fakes Retirement

    Eagles OL announces on IG he's retiring—'from arm wrestling'—to prepare for 2020 NFL season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jason Kelce Fakes Retirement

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Who's Next to Break the Bank?

    B/R predicts upcoming megadeals for the top young talent in the NFL ➡️

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Who's Next to Break the Bank?

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Jonathan Taylor Wants to Bring the RB Back 😤

    The former Wisconsin RB tells @TyDunne how his skills will translate to the NFL ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jonathan Taylor Wants to Bring the RB Back 😤

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report