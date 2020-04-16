WWE's Roman Reigns Reveals Wife Galina Is Pregnant with 2nd Set of Twins

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Roman Reigns and Galina Becker attend the Premiere Of Universal Pictures'
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Roman Reigns announced in an interview with Muscle and Fitness that his wife, Galina, is pregnant with twins.

The interviewer brought up his daughter and two sons, to which Reigns responded his family is growing larger.

"Three, with two in the oven," he said. "I'm looking to be papa bear of five. Breaking news—we haven't really shared that."

The discussion begins at the 7:16 mark.

Reigns hasn't wrestled on WWE programming since Super ShowDown in February.

The former world champion pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match with Bill Goldberg, with Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reporting he was concerned about his health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reigns announced in February 2019 his cancer was in remission, but his body remains immunocompromised.

He alluded to his wife's pregnancy as another reason for his absence.

"You don't know the whole story," he said via Instagram (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "All you know is what you think. 'Oh well, his health and this and that.' But you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family."    

