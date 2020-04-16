Marquez Valdes-Scantling Talks Rodgers, Training with Moss and More in B/R AMA

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has emerged as a key piece of the offense in his two NFL seasons.

The South Florida alum has gone from an unheralded fifth-round draft pick to racking up 1,033 yards and four touchdowns in 32 games. His 17.4 yards per reception in 2019 was more than big-play wideouts like Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17.3) and Michael Gallup of the Dallas Cowboys (16.8).

Taking time away from his preparation for the 2020 season, Valdes-Scantling took part in a B/R AMA to answer questions about playing with Aaron Rodgers, training with Randy Moss and a variety of other topics.

@Rhettro: What is it like receiving passes from one of the greatest QBs of all time?

You couldn't ask for a better QB, future HOF, guy can make any throw, very intelligent. You couldn't ask for a better situation to come into as a rookie. My relationship with him is good, obviously I want it to be as good as possible. He's a good guy, when we are around each other it's good energy.

@Mred13: What's it like training with Randy Moss?

It's cool. He's obviously a HOFer, lots of knowledge and information, being able to be a sponge to a guy that's done it all is huge. He always tells me to be myself.

@JCTheLit: Better QB all time: Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers?

Both. Two big, great names. You can't compare apples to apples, both great guys.

@gsaka04: Who's your top 5 NFL receivers all-time?

Randy Moss, Julio Jones, Larry Fitzgerald, Jerry Rice, myself

@DomElla10: Which retired QB would you love to play one season with?

Michael Vick.

@AndrewMayer777: If you could Moss any corner in the league who would it be?

Anyone that lines up in front of me. I don't discriminate against, anyone can get it.

@Connor8: Who was your favorite team to play against last season?

The Seahawks game to play at home and my first playoff game ever was great. And on that Jimmy Graham first down...you can't worry about a call. That's how it goes down in the history books.

@HaveMtnDew: How much have you learned from Davante [Adams]?

Davante is the best receiver in the game right now, obviously there's some bias there. But watching him practice and then take it to a higher level in the game, you couldn't ask for a better guy to teach you how to be a pro.

@SUN52T: Who's your favorite teammate off the field?

That's a tough question, because we have groups that click around together. Me and Davante are super close.

@Negan0: What's your favorite Packers locker room moment?

That's tough, the first time walking in and seeing all the big name guys I looked up to. Walking in and seeing [Randall] Cobb, Clay [Matthews], Rodgers, you see all these guys as a rookie that you idolized on SNF. That's the best moment.

@Packfan8712: What's something someone has said that really stuck with you?

Believe in yourself, that's what has got me to this point. A lot of doubters up to this point.

@Chops6: Who inspired you to play football?

My dad and my mom didn't want me to play at first. I played baseball, shortstop and center field at first, but dad played football and he pushed me along that way. I played baseball up through junior year of high school, but I just couldn't do both with football.

@Not_RudyGobert: What's your favorite part of Green Bay?

Lambeau Field.

@Gunna_slime: Favorite artists you vibe to?

Drake is always my number one.

@Not_RudyGobert: What's your go-to quarantine snack?

I drink a lot of Gatorade, eat a lot of candy. I don't really have a go-to.

@kymo1: Lombardi coming home next year?

That's always the goal. We'll have a better run at it next year.

@KCG_45k: Who would you want to 1v1 and cook on your team?

We battle everyday, me and JA (Jaire Alexander) go together every single day. We keep track of it, that's just what we do. All competition is all good fun.

@Steve_Perrault: Who's the biggest trash-talker you've come across in the NFL?

Me. Jaire Packers is one I talk a lot with, too.

@LivingLegend181: Favorite rivalry game moment?

Probably the Bears' first game this year. Making that big catch, to get us some points to win the first game of the season.

@Rise470: What's your favorite video game to play?

Call of Duty, playing WarZone a lot. Me and Devante have been playing a lot together and we got a stream going.

@RyanWillman08: Any pressure when you play the Bears?

No added pressure, just football. Obviously one of the oldest rivalries in the world, but it's just another game.

@BULLS123: Who has the best car on the team?

Not a lot of guys drive nice cars in Green Bay. The roads get kind of bad so you don't want to mess your car up. A lot of trucks and jeeps up there in GB. I know Devante has some nice cars, though.

@calebwenz05: What is the funniest thing Aaron Rodgers has said to you?

He's a huge jokester, he plays all day. I couldn't pick just one, he plays a lot of practical jokes and he always gets the last laugh. He'll have prank wars go on for weeks.

@twhite781: What's it like having one of the coolest (if not the coolest) names in the NFL?

I mean, there's no feeling behind. It's my name. I've had it forever.

@justin_siegel: What was the worst pronunciation of your name?

I've had people mix my first and last name together. I've gotten Vaszquezz. I've had so many bad pronunciations. I guess people get intimidated by all the letters.

@AW_38: Thanks for doing this. What's your favorite shoe?

I'm a big shoe guy, if I have to pick one, it's the Air Jordan OVO 12s. Just the collab of those two.

@DumbDingus: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A?

Depends on what I'm feeling like.

Universal AMA Questions

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

I had a 95-yard TD in college against UConn my senior year. Got in the record books for longest TD reception in school history.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

Nah, I don't to be honest. I don't get hyped before games, I like to stay calm before the storm sort of thing.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

Not close enough to touch.

Expectations will be high for Valdes-Scantling and the Packers in 2020. He's got big-play skill and has shown off that speed at times, most notably in a 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders when he had 133 yards and one touchdown on two receptions.

Green Bay will be counting on Valdes-Scantling's continued development as it looks to build on last season's 13-3 record and trip to the NFC Championship Game.