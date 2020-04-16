Report: 'Optimism Abounds' NBA Season Can Be Saved Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Even though there remains no clear return date for the NBA, there is a growing sense of optimism in the league that the 2019-20 season can be salvaged amid the coronavirus pandemic.  

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, "optimism abounds" between owners, players, agents and the NBA league office that this season will be played out in some form. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

