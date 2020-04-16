Report: 'Optimism Abounds' NBA Season Can Be Saved Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Even though there remains no clear return date for the NBA, there is a growing sense of optimism in the league that the 2019-20 season can be salvaged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, "optimism abounds" between owners, players, agents and the NBA league office that this season will be played out in some form.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.