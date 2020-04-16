Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort Lays off 560 Employees Amid Coronavirus

ERIC BARADAT/Getty Images

The Trump National Doral Miami golf resort announced Wednesday that it had temporarily laid off 560 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, Trump National Doral Miami Director of Human Resources Al Linares said the resort has been closed since mid-March and it is currently unknown when it will reopen.

Originally known as the Doral Country Club, the resort was purchased by United States President Donald Trump's The Trump Organization in 2012 and renamed Trump National Doral Miami.

Per the AP, most of the people laid off aren't unionized and work in food and beverage departments or as golf attendants, housekeepers and bell hops.

The state of Florida is under a stay-at-home order through at least April 30, and all non-essential businesses in the state have been shut down.

Doral is perhaps best known for hosting the PGA Tour's Doral Open from 1962 to 2006 and the WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007 to 2016 until the tournament was moved to Mexico.

Currently, Trump National Doral Miami is home to the PGA Tour Latinoamerica Tour Championship, which is a tournament it has hosted since 2018.

