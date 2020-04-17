The Best-Kept Secrets of the 2020 NFL DraftApril 17, 2020
The Best-Kept Secrets of the 2020 NFL Draft
The 2020 NFL draft kicks off in just under a week. On Thursday, the first round will begin, and when it does, so too will the bulk of the draft drama. As interesting as the first round can be, however, it's only part of the equation. True draftniks know that a successful class is forged in the middle and late rounds.
From a quantity standpoint, Day 3 has the most to offer, but that doesn't mean teams can't find quality in Rounds 4-7, too. Due to part-time status, small-school pedigree or a lack of desired measurables, players often last until the third day of the draft, only to become prolific players at the next level.
Last year, Day 3 prospects like Gardner Minshew (3,271 yards, 21 TDs) and Mack Wilson (14 starts, 82 tackles) went from being draft afterthoughts to Sunday staples in a matter of months. Here, we'll examine some likely 2020 Day 3 selections with the potential to shine at the next level.
Tune in to our 2020 NFL Draft Show for live, in-depth analysis on what each pick means for your team, with hosts Adam Lefkoe, Matt Miller and Connor Rogers. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch starting Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET.
Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi
Southern Mississippi receiver Quez Watkins turned a few heads at the NFL Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash. However, the stellar stopwatch reading did not shock the pass-catcher.
"Considering the work that I put in, I was not surprised. The whole thing was really a mind thing, you just have to be focused. For me I feel like I left something on the table," Watkins said, per WAFF 48.
Watkins has the speed to stretch the field at the pro level—he averaged 18.4 yards per reception in 2019. However, he also possesses the size (6'0", 185 lbs) to be more than a pure deep threat. He racked up 1,178 yards and six touchdowns on 64 receptions last season.
This is a deep draft class for receivers, so Watkins could last well into Day 3. However, he has the tools needed to develop into a high-end complementary receiver on the perimeter.
Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
Watkins is far from the only promising receiver likely to be lingering on Day 3.
Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta agreed, saying, "We think this year that there's a really good chance to get a guy that can probably be a starter for you in the fifth round of the draft," per the team's official website.
Central Florida's Gabriel Davis is one of those potential future starters. The 6'2", 216-pound prospect has more than enough size and speed (4.54 40-yard dash) to make a living on the outside. He also has an intriguing amount of production; he caught 72 passes for 1,241 yards in 2019 alone.
While playing for Central Florida has kept Davis flying under the national radar a bit, NFL teams have not shied away from the small-school program. Five UCF players have been drafted over the past two years, including first-round cornerback Mike Hughes.
Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon isn't likely to be an immediate NFL sensation like former teammate Minshew. He has just one year of starting experience and will probably need a little more pro conditioning before stepping into a lead role.
However, the potential to eventually follow in Minshew's footsteps is there. In the same Mike Leach offense that produced Minshew, Gordon passed for 5,579 yards with 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2019. While the Air Raid system is at least partially responsible for those gaudy numbers, guys like Minshew and Patrick Mahomes are making it difficult for teams to dismiss spread college quarterbacks.
"I know it's going to be a question that comes up a whole bunch. And I am lucky for the guys who have come before me who have kind of been able to kind of break that stereotype down," Gordon said, per George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin.
Gordon doesn't have the biggest frame (6'2", 205 lbs) or the strongest arm, but he has great touch and accuracy and could be a competent starter in a timing-based offense.
Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
Pedestrian statistical production likely has Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. trending toward the latter rounds. In 2019, he rushed for just 614 yards and eight touchdowns, though it's worth noting that he was battling an ankle injury.
McFarland was more explosive in 2018, rushing for 1,034 yards and averaging 7.9 yards per carry.
From a traits-based perspective, however, McFarland is an enticing prospect. A compact 5'8" and 208 pounds, the Terrapins standout produced a stellar 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.
Injuries will be a concern for McFarland—he missed his senior year of high school with a broken leg—but he has the potential to be a home run hitter as a change-of-pace back in the pros. An adequate pass-catcher—he had 17 receptions for 126 yards in 2019—McFarland should have little trouble carving out a role.
Bryce Huff, EDGE, Memphis
NFL teams love guys who can get after the quarterback, and it doesn't matter where they come from or in which round they're taken. That's why Memphis pass-rusher Bryce Huff is likely to end up on an NFL field this season.
Though Huff didn't stand out enough to earn a combine invite, he has put pro traits on game film.
"The 6'3", 245-pound Huff has one of the cleanest first steps in the edge-rusher class. His ability to stun blockers with speed is eye-opening, which is why he's this week's sleeper," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote earlier this month. "If Huff gets into a system where he can pin his ears back and get into the backfield, and one that will develop his countermoves, he could become a star."
In 2019, Huff ranked up 6.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss to go with 52 total tackles.
Ben Bartch, OL, Saint John's (Minnesota)
While playing at Saint John's didn't earn offensive tackle Ben Bartch any NFL attention, the size (6'6", 309 lbs) and athleticism he brought to the playing field did. A converted tight end and former hurdler, Bartch has the traits NFL teams covet at the tackle position.
However, Bartch is inexperienced as a tackle, and he will likely require more seasoning before he is ready to take the playing field on a consistent basis. But the potential to be a future starter is there and was on full display during Senior Bowl Week earlier this year.
"Bartch moved up multiple rounds in Mobile last week," Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy tweeted. "The stage wasn't too big for Bartch."
As a Division III prospect, Bartch is likely to slide into Day 3. From a purely physical standpoint, however, he has early-Day 2 traits. If his development goes smoothly, some team is going to get itself a steal.
Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
While we're on the subject of players lacking experience but oozing physical potential, we have to mention Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor.
"Religious beliefs prevented him from playing high school ball (other than a single game) and he is still in the early stages of learning and applying proper technique and fundamentals in all phases of the game," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Taylor. "While his inexperience shows up plenty on tape, he has flashes that show off what he could be capable of in the future."
Those flashes include 72 tackles and 8.0 tackles for a loss in 2019. The 6'0", 228-pound defender ran an impressive 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the combine to go with 21 reps on the bench press and a 35-inch vertical jump.
Patience will be key with Taylor as he works to overcome his relative lack of game experience. However, the physical tools are there for him to become a sideline-to-sideline chase-and-tackle linebacker at the next level.
Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah
Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry hasn't gotten nearly as much draft attention as teammate and fellow corner Jaylon Johnson. While Johnson is a potential first-round prospect, Guidry is a relatively raw player likely to go on Day 3.
However, Guidry possesses one trait that cannot be coached: speed. The 5'9", 191-pound defensive back ran a blazing 4.29-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis this year. He also put up 21 reps on the 225-pound bench press, showing he has the strength to go with his elite wheels.
If Guidry can get coached up, he can be a tremendous asset on the back end of a defense. He's a willing tackler—he had 48 of them last season—and he's quick enough to hang with virtually any receiver in the NFL.
However, Guidry's immediate value could come on special teams. Though not a returner in college, he possesses intriguing potential for a team willing to try him in the role. At a minimum, Guidry has the potential to be a special teams coverage ace right out of the gate. While the gunner is a dying position, it will remain a necessary one until the league finally decides to eliminate kickoffs.