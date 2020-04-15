Video: Watch Odell Beckham Jr. React to New Browns Jerseys

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 16, 2020

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got his first look at his team's new jerseys on Wednesday:

Like the rest of his teammates, Beckham ultimately appeared impressed by the effort, which aimed to reference old jerseys of the team's past, per team senior staff writer Andrew Gribble:

"The Browns on Wednesday debuted their new uniforms for 2020 and beyond, evoking the best memories of the storied franchise's past with a modern twist. Inspired by the AAFC and NFL champion squads of the 40s, 50s and 60s, the Kardiac Kids, the team's memorable run through the mid-80s and even some of the best memories in recent years, the Browns' updated look pays homage to the past while incorporating all of the modern technology of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Uniform, which provides the kind of wear-ability and comfort players expect in the modern NFL."

Other Browns also reacted to the jerseys, with quarterback Baker Mayfield offering positive reviews and noting the "1946" on the collar, referencing the team's first year of existence.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett liked the traditional look:  

Video Play Button

And other Browns such as wideout Jarvis Landry and offensive lineman Joel Bitonio appeared to like them:

The jerseys are part of a new era of Browns football with first-year general manager and executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski now running the show.

In turn, Beckham and the rest of the Browns will aim to bounce back from a 6-10 campaign and write their own positive chapter in the history books while sporting their new jerseys.

