Buccaneers Owners Pledge $100K Toward St. Petersburg Coronavirus Relief Fund

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 16, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will donate $100,000 to St. Petersburg through the Fighting Chance Fund to aid with the COVID-19 crisis, according to Carmen Vitali of the Bucs' official website.

Vitali provided context for where the money is expected to go:

"The City of St. Petersburg has become known for its bustling restaurant and entertainment industry, which is among those hit hardest by social distancing measures that are crucial to containing the virus. The Fighting Chance Fund is expected to provide critical support to about 1,000 restaurant, bar, retail and service-based businesses, along with their more than 3,000 eligible employees. It will provide up to $5,000 in assistance for qualified businesses and $500 to qualified individuals. The grants prioritize businesses established in St. Pete that have 25 employees or less."

The Bucs had already pledged $100,000 to the One Tampa Fund, which was announced by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Tuesday:

Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs on a two-year deal in free agency last month, shared his involvement with Fanatics' All-In Challenge earlier Wednesday:

Wide receiver Mike Evans also individually contributed to COVID-19 relief:

There are more than two million global cases of COVID-19, less formally known as the coronavirus, according to CNN.  

 

 

 

Related

    Bucs Owners Pledge $100K Toward Coronavirus Relief

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bucs Owners Pledge $100K Toward Coronavirus Relief

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Tebow Jokingly Bashes 2012 Jets Trade During Easter Sermon

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tebow Jokingly Bashes 2012 Jets Trade During Easter Sermon

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Tom Brady Pledges 1st Bucs Game Jersey, Dinner Experience to All In Challenge

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Tom Brady Pledges 1st Bucs Game Jersey, Dinner Experience to All In Challenge

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucs May Trade O.J. Howard

    Ex-NFL exec says he thinks former first-round pick will be available in trade talks (Rotoworld)

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bucs May Trade O.J. Howard

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report