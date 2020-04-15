Buccaneers Owners Pledge $100K Toward St. Petersburg Coronavirus Relief Fund

Buccaneers Owners Pledge $100K Toward St. Petersburg Coronavirus Relief FundApril 16, 2020
The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will donate $100,000 to St. Petersburg through the Fighting Chance Fund to aid with the COVID-19 crisis, according to Carmen Vitali of the Bucs' official website.
Vitali provided context for where the money is expected to go:
"The City of St. Petersburg has become known for its bustling restaurant and entertainment industry, which is among those hit hardest by social distancing measures that are crucial to containing the virus. The Fighting Chance Fund is expected to provide critical support to about 1,000 restaurant, bar, retail and service-based businesses, along with their more than 3,000 eligible employees. It will provide up to $5,000 in assistance for qualified businesses and $500 to qualified individuals. The grants prioritize businesses established in St. Pete that have 25 employees or less."
The Bucs had already pledged $100,000 to the One Tampa Fund, which was announced by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Tuesday:
Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs on a two-year deal in free agency last month, shared his involvement with Fanatics' All-In Challenge earlier Wednesday:
Wide receiver Mike Evans also individually contributed to COVID-19 relief:
There are more than two million global cases of COVID-19, less formally known as the coronavirus, according to CNN.
