Sounders Owner Adrian Hanauer Predicts 'Astronomical' Financial Losses for MLS

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 12: Seattle Sounders majority owner, Adrian Hanauer, talks to the fans during the MLS Cup Champions Parade & Rally on November 12, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The MLS season has been suspended since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which could lead to significant financial losses for its franchises. 

"The losses at the team level in MLS will be astronomical. Hundreds of millions, billions, really big numbers," Seattle Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said on Wednesday's episode of the Sounder at Heart podcast. "But the MLS ownership is solid and committed to the league and their teams long-term. That is fantastic."

According to Jeff Carlisle of ESPN, the league could remain suspended through June 8.

    

