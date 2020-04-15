Sounders Owner Adrian Hanauer Predicts 'Astronomical' Financial Losses for MLS

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The MLS season has been suspended since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which could lead to significant financial losses for its franchises.

"The losses at the team level in MLS will be astronomical. Hundreds of millions, billions, really big numbers," Seattle Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said on Wednesday's episode of the Sounder at Heart podcast. "But the MLS ownership is solid and committed to the league and their teams long-term. That is fantastic."

According to Jeff Carlisle of ESPN, the league could remain suspended through June 8.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.