Brooks Koepka Reveals He Planned to Troll at Tiger Woods After 2019 Masters Putt

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

Brooks Koepka hits to the 16th green during a practice round for The Players Championship golf tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka apparently had an iconic moment planned had he hit an eagle putt on No. 15 at the 2019 Masters. 

Speaking with coach Claude Harmon III on Instagram Live (h/t Golfworld's Christopher Powers), Koepka said he planned to point at Tiger Woods if the putt, which would've brought him to 13 under, would have dropped.

"On 15, I convinced Ricky I was going to make the putt," Koepka said. "You kind of know when it's going in. He's such a bad reader of greens anyway, the guy can't read a putt. I never ask because he can't. He's a great putter, too, that's the funny part, but we just can't match speed and line.

"But I remember saying to him 'I'm going to point at Tiger if I make this thing.' And still to this day I cannot believe that putt missed. I have no idea how."

Koepka finished one stroke behind Tiger, who won the 2019 Masters at 13 under. He and Woods would have been tied if he'd made the putt, setting up a clash for the ages—two generations of golf stars going head-to-head for the sport's biggest prize. 

Instead, the putt didn't drop and Woods was able to coast to victory by entering No. 18 with a two-stroke lead over the field.

Video Play Button

Odds are few would trade Tiger's Masters moment for one Koepka finger point. That said, if Koepka did the point and Tiger managed to pull off the win, that would've made the moment even better. 

