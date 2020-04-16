NBA HORSE Competition: Championship Bracket, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The NBA's HORSE competition got underway Sunday, with hoops stars past and present (and their questionable internet connections) gathering to provide fans with fun, socially distant entertainment while sports have ground to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, we will find out which of the four remaining stars will come out on top in the inaugural competition.

Chauncey Billups will go up against Mike Conley and attempt to take out his second straight current NBA point guard, while Zach LaVine will look to keep his record flawless against Allie Quigley. Here's a look at when and where to watch the semifinals and finals.

HORSE Schedule

Semifinals: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming on ESPN.com

Finals: 11 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming on ESPN.com

Matchups

Mike Conley vs. Chauncey Billups

This should be Conley in a walk. Billups moved through the first round after falling down three letters to Trae Young in what was the least entertaining matchup of the tournament. Young seemed to be hampered by his court setup, which looked more like something a suburban dad would have than an NBA player (odds are he fixes this once that second contract hits).

Conley, on the other hand, is the only person in this competition with an indoor basketball court. The level of advantage here is unparalleled. No wind resistance. No potential for condensation. Just a regular (and strikingly designed) indoor facility for the Utah Jazz guard to put up shots.

Billups didn't do much to impress in his win against Young, while Conley wiped the floor with Tamika Catchings. Odds are he will do it again here.

Pick: Mike Conley

Zach LaVine vs Allie Quigley

This all comes down to how mean LaVine wants to be. He didn't take any mercy on the 42-year-old Paul Pierce, throwing up a series of athletic layups that had Pierce, at times, on the verge of falling down. While LaVine adhered to the "no dunking" rule, he took advantage of being the best athlete in this competition.

If LaVine gives Quigley the same treatment, she won't last long.

That said, if Quigley gets control of the shot, we have seen how dangerous she can be. Quigley upset Chris Paul by seemingly sinking every shot she took, including a few trick shots that flustered the Point God. The matchup was a highlight of the first round, and it's possible she puts LaVine on the ropes early.

Just not enough to push her over the edge.

Pick: Zach LaVine

Championship Pick: Mike Conley

Why? Three words: indoor home court.