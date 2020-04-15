Rusev Released from WWE Contract: 'Thank You All, Rusev Out!'

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Rusev is among the list of performers released by WWE because of cutbacks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bulgarian Brute tweeted about his departure from the company:

Ryan Satin of Wrestling Sheet and WWE Backstage noted WWE confirmed Rusev's release.



Satin has kept a running list of WWE cuts, which include Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater and No Way Jose.

There had been rumblings that Rusev has been unhappy with his role in WWE for some time.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.) reported in February that WWE took Rusev off television over a contract dispute.

Rusev's last appearance for WWE was on the Feb. 17 episode of Raw when he teamed with Humberto Carillo in a tag team match against Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza.

Prior to that, Rusev was involved in a storyline in which Lana divorced him in order to marry Lashley.

After wrestling for independent promotions early in his career, Rusev signed with WWE in 2010. He debuted on NXT television three years later and made his main-roster debut at the 2014 Royal Rumble.

Rusev won the United States Championship three times during his WWE tenure.