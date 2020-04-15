Baker Mayfield Reacts to New Browns Jerseys on Video: 'Those Look Really Good'April 15, 2020
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback is all in on his team's new threads.
Baker Mayfield posted a video unboxing his new jersey on Instagram and was immediately impressed:
"Those look really good," Mayfield says, holding up the orange on brown Color Rush edition.
Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN
.@bakermayfield reacts to the #Browns new unis on his Instagram: “Wow. That looks really good. They got the 1946 when the Browns were started. I like it. Traditional. I like the white one, ooh I like that. The stripes. Sweet. plain & simple, I like it. Back to the good ole days."
Cleveland didn't want to stray too far from its history in redesigning its new look. Instead, it emulated a few of the league's cornerstone teams to develop the new look.
"As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys—they're true to who they are," Browns executive vice president and owner JW Johnson said in a team statement. "They're not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we'll always be."
The Browns released four different jersey combinations on Wednesday and the consensus has been rather positive.
Of course, they'll be best remembered for how the team performs while wearing them, so the jury may still be out a bit longer here.
