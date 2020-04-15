Baker Mayfield Reacts to New Browns Jerseys on Video: 'Those Look Really Good'

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback is all in on his team's new threads.

Baker Mayfield posted a video unboxing his new jersey on Instagram and was immediately impressed:

"Those look really good," Mayfield says, holding up the orange on brown Color Rush edition.

Cleveland didn't want to stray too far from its history in redesigning its new look. Instead, it emulated a few of the league's cornerstone teams to develop the new look.