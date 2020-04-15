Giants Rumors: Jedrick Wills Jr. Buzz 'Building' in NFL Circles Ahead of Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Alabama right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. could be relocating to New York.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Rich Cimini, there has been "buzz" mounting around the league that Wills will land with the New York Giants at No. 4 overall in the 2020 NFL draft come April 23:

"The Giants already have former Alabama running backs coach Burton Burns on staff. He has seen what Wills can do and would likely provide another stamp of approval. Wills would be an ideal fit in an offense expected to be more run-heavy than most. No wonder the buzz on Wills to the Giants has been building in league circles. He would start on the right side and, depending on how things shake out over the next few seasons, potentially move to the left. Wills seems to be the most likely match for the Giants—low risk, dependable and powerful."

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Wills as the top offensive tackle and seventh-best overall prospect in this draft class. The 6'4", 312-pounder is also Miller's best pass-blocker, best Day 1 starter and best scheme fit (with the Giants).

