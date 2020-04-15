Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Agrees to Endorsement Contract with Jordan Brand

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Stephon Gilmore became the latest athlete to join Jordan Brand after the shoe company announced an endorsement deal with the New England Patriots cornerback Wednesday.

The 29-year-old spoke about getting a call to join the company:

"Oh man, I was so excited. I grew up wanting all the Jordans as a kid. I looked up to Michael Jordan, and my dad had all his jerseys. It took two years, but to have this opportunity to join the Jordan Brand? I'm excited. It's a brotherhood. It's MJ, the best to ever play the game. How he handled himself on and off the court has always stood out to me."

Gilmore also listed Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook and Jayson Tatum as his favorite NBA players, who all endorse Jordan Brand.

Though the company is mostly known for its basketball apparel, it has made inroads in football during recent seasons, including adding several NFL players to its roster in 2018, such as Le'Veon Bell, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tyrann Mathieu.

Gilmore, who is a Super Bowl champion and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, only expands Jordan Brand's gridiron profile.