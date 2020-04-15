Santa Clara Exec: 'Miracle' Needed for NFL Season to Start on Time in SF

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The county executive for Santa Clara County said "a miracle" will be required for the 2020 NFL season to kick off on time at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

"It puts the entire country at risk," Dr. Jeffrey Smith told ESPN's Steve Fainaru and Mark Fainaru-Wada. "The fundamental thing is sports is not a local event. If you have people traveling from all over and you have no way of knowing whether they're infected or not—I mean, 50,000 of them in a stadium is not a good idea."

