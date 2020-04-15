Santa Clara Exec: 'Miracle' Needed for NFL Season to Start on Time in SF

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, fans at Levi's Stadium watch as the Green Bay Packers kickoff to the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game in Santa Clara, Calif. At a time when America is trying to cope with the financial fallout created by the deadly coronavirus, the renewal of NFL season tickets is not exactly a high priority in the midst of soaring unemployment, business closures and a volatile stock market. Most teams understand this, and have acted accordingly. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The county executive for Santa Clara County said "a miracle" will be required for the 2020 NFL season to kick off on time at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

"It puts the entire country at risk," Dr. Jeffrey Smith told ESPN's Steve Fainaru and Mark Fainaru-Wada. "The fundamental thing is sports is not a local event. If you have people traveling from all over and you have no way of knowing whether they're infected or not—I mean, 50,000 of them in a stadium is not a good idea."

    

Video Play Button

