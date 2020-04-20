Ranking the 7 Worst Draft Picks in NFL History

0 of 8

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

One of the reasons the NFL draft has become such a popular event over the last few decades is that it provides hope for all 32 fanbases. Each team has the chance of grabbing the next Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, a player who could dramatically change the future of his franchise for years to come.

What can make the draft so agonizing at the same time is the potential of selecting a "bust." Missing on a player, especially in the top five picks, can set a franchise back for years. Here, we are looking at the seven worst draft selections in NFL history.

However, we will be doing so with a bit of a twist. We will only be discussing players who failed in the NFL primarily because of their play and not injuries. That will rule out someone like a Ki-Jana Carter, who never really got a fair chance to display his skill set in the pros. While these kinds of players certainly didn't help their respective teams, it's not entirely their fault for the missed pick.

We will also be evaluating each pick by the context of their draft class. Some misses are worse than others given the players that were selected immediately after them, while other picks don't look nearly as bad in weaker draft classes.

