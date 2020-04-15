NBA Rumors: A Vote Would Be 'Required' to Crown a Champion Without Playoffs

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

If the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season is canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the only hope for a champion being crowned would reportedly be via a vote.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times in his weekly NBA newsletter, there is nothing present in the NBA bylaws to name a champion without the playoffs taking place, but the NBA is open to ideas, including a vote.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told TNT's Ernie Johnson on April 6 (h/t Sports Business Daily): "We're in listening mode right now."

Despite that, Stein noted that observers can "safely assume" an NBA champion won't be determined through a vote. The Milwaukee Bucks owned the league's best record at 53-12 prior to the suspension of play.

             

