NBA Draft 2020: Predictions for Saddiq Bey, Devin Vassell, More Sleeper Wings

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Stocking a roster with good wing players has become all the rage in the modern NBA.

Look no further than the Houston Rockets. The Rockets traded their starting center (Clint Capela) in order to acquire a three-and-D small forward (Robert Covington) so they could maximize spacing and go five-out on opposing teams.

While their lineup might seem out of the ordinary, the Rockets are hardly an anomaly in terms of how they prioritize wings and assess their roster. The Golden State Warriors traded D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves just months after landing him in a sign-and-trade, getting Andrew Wiggins in return.

Wing players typically offer length and positional versatility, which is often why they are so coveted. Unfortunately for teams around the league, the upcoming free-agent market will be somewhat devoid of quality wing players, though that could change depending on whether players such as DeMar DeRozan decide to decline their player options.

Thus, the 2020 NBA draft figures to be the best opportunity for front offices to add wing players. Georgia's Anthony Edwards is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, but a number of wing players could provide value later in the first round.

Predictions for Sleeper Wings

Saddiq Bey, Villanova

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Bey was a starter for the Wildcats for most of his freshman campaign, but he took on a more assertive role as a wing scorer for Villanova this past season.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native averaged 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting over 45 percent from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts per game. Bey also had some of his best performances against Villanova's staunchest competition, hanging 29 points on Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse and scoring 20 points at Seton Hall on March 4.

Like many other prospects in this draft, Bey's stock varies. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic had Bey at No. 13 on his big board, while Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN had Bey going to the Dallas Mavericks at pick No. 19. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted Bey would be selected by the Boston Celtics with the 17th pick.

Whether he is drafted in the lottery or not, Bey seems to have a fairly solid place in the top 20. He can space the floor and has the height and length to play either the three or the four in the NBA, and the thought of him being a stretch-four might be too tantalizing for any number of GMs to pass up.

Prediction: Bey is drafted with the 18th pick by the Milwaukee Bucks

Devin Vassell, Florida State

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Vassell does not have the same physical size as Bey, but he makes up for it by having terrific footwork and defensive instincts.

Vassell averaged 1.4 steals per game for the Seminoles lin 2019-20, and he saw a big uptick in scoring and volume while being even more efficient. The sophomore averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting nearly 42 percent from beyond the arc on 3.5 attempts per game.

Though Vassell and Bey have different frames, they are valued similarly by most draft evaluators. Vecenie ranked Vassell 10th on his big board, while Givony and Schmitz had Vassell just outside the lottery at No. 15. Finally, Wasserman had Vassell going right before Bey at pick No. 16.

Bey might be the better shooter in terms of both volume and efficiency, but Vassell still knocks down treys at a high clip and is probably a more rangy wing defender capable of playing the passing lanes. He also can get to the rim and handle the ball, which should make him that much more attractive as an "upside" wing prospect.

Prediction: Vassell is drafted with the 14th pick by the New Orleans Pelicans

Patrick Williams, Florida State

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Williams is not nearly the same kind of shooter as Bey or Vassell, but he does have the benefit of a larger frame and tremendous athleticism.

The freshman averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in just 22.5 minutes per game, showing the ability to finish through contact while also flashing off ball and springing himself for easy dunks and layups.

Williams is unlikely to make a surprising appearance in the lottery, but he should be selected in the first round. He is in the top 20 for both Vecenie and Givony and Schmitz, while Wasserman pinned Williams to be selected with the 27th pick.

It would not be a surprise to see Williams develop into a dependable NBA player. He can handle the ball in the open floor or use power dribbles to get to the rim. Williams is also an excellent help defender with the kind of athleticism to recover when he is caught out of position.

Prediction: Williams is drafted with the 21st pick by the Brooklyn Nets

All stats obtained via Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted.