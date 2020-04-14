Raiders' Mike Mayock to Donate $1K Per Draft Pick to Support Vulnerable Families

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft was initially scheduled to be a public spectacle in Las Vegas before the Raiders moved to the city, but the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of all public events.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock is adjusting to the situation and doing what he can for the community.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mayock plans on donating $1,000 to the Clark County Delivering with Dignity Program for each of his team's draft picks. The donations to the program that "supports vulnerable families in Las Vegas" are being given in the name of the draft pick.

Barring trades, this means the Raiders will donate $7,000 to the program with seven picks during the April 23-25 draft.

Las Vegas has the Nos. 12, 19, 80, 81, 91, 121 and 159 picks, the first two of which fall in the first round.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Raiders to take Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with those two first-round picks in his most recent mock draft.