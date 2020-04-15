2020 NBA Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Anthony Davis and More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Despite the NBA season currently being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's not too early to start looking ahead to this offseason, when numerous top players could be on the market and looking for new teams.

It's not likely to be as star-studded a summer as last year, when Anthony Davis was traded and Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all signed with new teams. But there could still be some notable movement that takes place, potentially even including Davis.

Here's a look at some rumors surrounding players who could be on the free-agent market this summer, along with predictions for where each will end up.

Anthony Davis, PF

The Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14 when the NBA season was halted, and they have one of the greatest players of all time (LeBron James) on their roster. So, why wouldn't Davis want to return to Los Angeles?

On Tuesday, Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register reported many people expect that to be the case this offseason when Davis is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

"Most in league circles believe that work is largely done—that L.A. is where Davis wanted to be, LeBron James is the teammate he wanted to have, and that the Lakers have done enough to sell him on a future with the franchise," he wrote.

In his first season after getting traded from New Orleans last summer, the 27-year-old has averaged 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds over 55 games. He's been one of the best teammates James has had in his career, and as expected, they've formed a top duo for Los Angeles.

There's no reason to think Davis won't want to come back to the Lakers and have more success with James, so expect them to be together for at least a few more seasons.

Prediction: Davis re-signs with Los Angeles

Brandon Ingram, SF

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Brandon Ingram is only 22, but he may be making a lot of money when he becomes a restricted free agent this offseason.

One of the best players who could be a free agent this summer, he is likely to sign a big deal, whether that's with the Pelicans or through an offer sheet with another team.

The Athletic's Danny Leroux wrote on April 8 that Ingram "stands out as by far the most likely to get his maximum [deal] either through an offer sheet or just re-signing directly with the Pelicans."

That wouldn't be a surprise, as he is having a breakout year in his first season in New Orleans. Over 56 games, he's averaged 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, all of which are career highs. He also received an All-Star selection for the first time in four NBA seasons.

The Pelicans have a strong core for the future with Ingram and Zion Williamson, and they're likely going to do whatever it takes to keep that intact, even if it means signing the former to a max deal.

Ingram should be back in New Orleans for 2020-21 (and longer than that) and will likely continue to develop into a top player.

Prediction: Ingram re-signs with New Orleans

DeMar DeRozan, SG

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Could DeMar DeRozan's time in San Antonio be coming to an end? It certainly seems like a possibility to happen this offseason.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the 30-year-old is planning to decline his player option for next season (worth $27.7 million) if he and the Spurs can't agree to an extension by the deadline to do so in June. He could still do that and return to San Antonio, but other teams could emerge as potential landing spots if he heads to free agency.

DeRozan has played the past two seasons with the Spurs after beginning his career with nine seasons with the Raptors. This season, he's averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 61 games while shooting a career-high 52.6 percent from the field.

The Spurs aren't currently a contender in the Western Conference, so they may want to head in a different direction and not bring back DeRozan if he declines the player option. And in that scenario, several teams could begin to pursue him.

One possible fit could be the Magic, who could lose Evan Fournier to free agency this offseason. If that happens, expect Orlando to go after DeRozan, who could provide a veteran boost to its solid core.

Prediction: DeRozan signs with Orlando