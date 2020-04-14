PGA Reportedly Plans to Resume Play June 11-14 at Charles Schwab Challenge

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The PGA Tour is suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Brian Wacker of Golf Digest reported there is a plan to return June 11 for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The organization has been suspended since March 13, which forced the cancellation of the Players Championship after one day of play.

The Charles Schwab Challenge, which is scheduled to take place in Fort Worth, Texas, would be held without spectators. In addition, tournaments set for the beginning of the tour's adjusted schedule are expected to be played sans fans.

Wacker reported tour officials discussed the plan with Players Advisory Council members on a conference call Tuesday.

The tour has canceled all events through May 10, though the two majors scheduled during that time were merely postponed.

The Masters (scheduled for April) was postponed until November, and the PGA Championship (scheduled for May) was pushed to August.

The tour's old cancellation plan targeted a return to play for the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 21, but with the reported move, the RBC Canadian Open (previously scheduled for June 11-14) will be canceled, per Wacker.

Other events scheduled for late May and early June will be pushed to later dates. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will switch from May 28-31 to July 2-5. The Memorial will move from June 4-7 to July 16-19, the old weekend for the since-canceled Open Championship.

There is an open weekend June 18-21, when the U.S. Open was originally scheduled; it was postponed to Sept. 17-20. Per Wacker, the tour has "potential PGA Tour tournament" listed on its schedule for that weekend.

Wacker noted tour officials will make an announcement about a restart this week. Should that come to fruition, the PGA Tour would become the first major American sports organization to announce plans for a return to play.

It wouldn't be the first in the world, however. Of note, Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert told Tariq Panja of the New York Times that Germany's top men's soccer league plans to return to action in early May without fans.

The KBO League, which is South Korea's top baseball organization, is also planning an early-May return.

Other leagues' plans are still up in the air.

For example, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson he didn't anticipate making any decisions on the future of the 2019-20 season until at least May.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Major League Baseball is considering playing all of its 2020 season in Arizona without fans, beginning as early as May.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN's Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski the league is not "prepared to share any dates yet."

The World Health Organization reported Tuesday there have been 1,848,439 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and that 117,217 people have died.