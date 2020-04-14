Terence Crawford Says He Told Errol Spence He'll 'F--k Him Up' on FaceTime Video

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Social distancing hasn't stopped Terence Crawford from continuing to take shots at Errol Spence Jr. Instead, he's using it to flame their feud in new ways.

The latest example: video conferencing.

Crawford told DAZN's Chris Mannix the boxers have stayed in touch as they continue working on a potential fight agreement, but that's occasionally led to some flare-ups between the two.

"I hit him up a couple of times," Crawford said. We got on FaceTime and spoke briefly. It was just, you know, us talking about making the fight, that was pretty much it. And I told him I was going to f--k him up." (warning: video contains profanity)

The welterweights have gone back and forth for some time now, most recently with Crawford accusing Spence of avoiding him in the ring.

Spence hasn't fought since a single-car crash hospitalized him in October 2019. Crawford, meanwhile, has been out of the ring since a technical knockout of Egidijus Kavaliauskas last December at Madison Square Garden.