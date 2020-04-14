Former Wizards, Jazz F Trevor Booker Announces Retirement After 8 NBA Seasons

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Trevor Booker announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday following eight seasons for the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.

He released a video explaining he took three or four days to compose a letter he called "probably the hardest thing I've ever had to write."

Booker detailed the obstacles he had to overcome during his journey to the NBA and everything the game has allowed him to do before saying: "That's why it's so tough to sit here and write that I'm officially announcing my retirement from the game. It's definitely a bittersweet moment and you can see why if you read this whole post."

The Clemson product, who entered the league as a first-round pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010, last appeared in a game during the 2017-18 campaign, when he suited up for the 76ers, Pacers and Nets.

He averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest that season and appeared in seven playoff games for Indiana.

Last August, Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype reported Booker worked out for the Denver Nuggets and was planning on working out for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.

In January, Kennedy noted the forward "received interest from several NBA teams," including some in position to make the playoffs who were "keeping tabs on him."

Booker never signed with another team and finishes his career with averages of 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game behind a 51.5 percent shooting clip from the field.