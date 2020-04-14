Dwyane Wade, Shaq, Mark Cuban, More Donate to All In Challenge Fundraiser

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade addresses the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony at American Airlines Arena on February 22, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A number of prominent sports figures have donated to the All In Challenge fundraiser designed to provide food and relief to children, elderly people and front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.  

Per ESPN.com, the virtual fundraiser was set up by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin and tech entrepreneurs Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk. 

Among the items and experiences up for grabs are a double date of dinner and a Philadelphia 76ers game with Zach and Julie Ertz, travel with the San Francisco 49ers to an away game during the upcoming season, a one-day contract to play with the Dallas Mavericks and winemaking with Dwyane Wade

Another experience up for auction is a 3-on-3 game of pickup basketball with the winner, four of their friends and Hall-of-Fame center Shaquille O'Neal

"I believe when the world faces a crisis, businesses and sports have an obligation to step up and make a difference," Rubin said of the fundraiser.

Opening bids on select prizes range from $5,000 to $10,000. Other prizes are conducted in a raffle, where fans can donate to enter, with larger donations increasing their chances of winning. 

