Dwyane Wade, Shaq, Mark Cuban, More Donate to All In Challenge Fundraiser

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A number of prominent sports figures have donated to the All In Challenge fundraiser designed to provide food and relief to children, elderly people and front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN.com, the virtual fundraiser was set up by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin and tech entrepreneurs Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Among the items and experiences up for grabs are a double date of dinner and a Philadelphia 76ers game with Zach and Julie Ertz, travel with the San Francisco 49ers to an away game during the upcoming season, a one-day contract to play with the Dallas Mavericks and winemaking with Dwyane Wade.

Another experience up for auction is a 3-on-3 game of pickup basketball with the winner, four of their friends and Hall-of-Fame center Shaquille O'Neal.

"I believe when the world faces a crisis, businesses and sports have an obligation to step up and make a difference," Rubin said of the fundraiser.

Opening bids on select prizes range from $5,000 to $10,000. Other prizes are conducted in a raffle, where fans can donate to enter, with larger donations increasing their chances of winning.