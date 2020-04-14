UNC's Cole Anthony Delivers Meals to Harlem Hospital Workers Amid COVID-19

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 14, 2020

North Carolina guard Cole Anthony (2) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cole Anthony spent his Tuesday passing out meals to health care workers at Harlem Hospital in New York City:

Anthony previously announced on March 24 that he would be delaying his decision on whether to enter the 2020 NBA draft or return to UNC because his "biggest concern right now is trying to figure out how I can help during this crisis":

New York has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States with 202,365 confirmed cases and 10,834 deaths, per CNN

Anthony missed most of his freshman season with a partially torn meniscus in his right knee suffered in December. The New York native still led the Tar Heels with 18.5 points and 4.0 assists per game across 22 games (20 starts).

The NCAA canceled the remainder of the college basketball season on March 12 as a preventative measure against COVID-19.

