Jets' Quinnen Williams Hires Chef, Plans to Donate $25K Worth of Meals Weekly

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Quinnen Williams has ensured that his biggest contribution to the New York City area will have little to do with playing football for the Jets.

The 22-year-old defensive end has pledged to donate $25,000 worth of healthy meals each week to health care workers who are battling the spread of COVID-19. He made the first such donation at the Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey, near his team's facilities.

After working with with a private chef from Brianna's Nutrition Kitchen, Williams delivered the first batch of meals—each of which included a note thanking the hospital staff for its service. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Williams had been talking to friends about his desire to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus before setting his plan into action.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft is on a four-year, $32.5 million contract that includes a $21.7 million signing bonus. Yet his base salary last season was $495,000, per Spotrac. One month of meals for the medical center is roughly one-fifth of his 2019 base pay.

It's a commendable gift in a city that's been hit hard by the virus. The New York Times noted that as of Tuesday, there have been 110,465 positive cases in the NYC area with 7,690 deaths.