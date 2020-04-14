PGA Championship Organizers Preparing to Hold Major Without Fans in August

Mike Groll/Associated Press

With the 2020 PGA Championship currently scheduled to take place from Aug. 6-9, the PGA of America is preparing for the possibility the event will be played with no fans in attendance.

Per ESPN's Bob Harig, Seth Waugh, PGA of America CEO, said the organization is "fully prepared" to hold the tournament without fans if they don't receive clearance from local authorities and health experts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We believe that having it as a television event is worth doing regardless of whether there's fans there or not," Waugh said. "Obviously, that'll change the experience, but we think the world is starved for some entertainment, and particularly in sports.''

