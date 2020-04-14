Jake Fromm Reportedly 'Buzzing' Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft After Interviews

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm is reportedly boosting his stock prior to next week's virtual NFL draft from April 23 to 25.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fromm "is buzzing because of his interviews, [and] he's a favorite of QB coaches."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Fromm as the seventh-best quarterback prospect behind Joe Burrow (LSU), Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Justin Herbert (Oregon), Jordan Love (Utah State), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Jacob Eason (Washington), respectively.

In his April 1 mock draft, Miller projected Fromm to go to the Green Bay Packers toward the end of second round at No. 62 overall.

The Georgia native consistently improved during his three seasons with the Bulldogs:

At February's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Fromm ran an underwhelming 5.01-second 40-yard dash and raised eyebrows when his hands measured at 8⅞ inches. However, he attempted to address concerns surrounding his arm strength by throwing for scouts:

"The ball that was overthrown was Jake Fromm," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said during the combine (h/t Mike Griffith of DawgNation). "The question was arm strength, so if you're Jake Fromm, you're not underthrowing anything out here."

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy added:

"He doesn't have the size or the arm strength of a Justin Herbert, but his arm is stronger than I gave it credit for. He's such a quick processor. To watch this guy go through his progressions, he knows exactly where to go with the football. There's no delay when he goes from one, to two, to three. Jake is so smooth with his eyes, so decisive, he's very accurate. He has a great feel in the pocket, he's mobile enough."

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein graded Fromm as a good NFL backup with the potential to eventually become an OK starter and compared him to Colt McCoy.

Fromm's best statistical season came as a sophomore in 2018, when he completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 2,761 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions across 14 games. Last year, he notched 2,860 yards, 24 touchdowns and five picks but saw his accuracy drop to 60.8 percent.