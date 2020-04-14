Cowboys Rumors: Grant Delpit, CJ Henderson, More Had Pre-Draft Video Meetings

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 14, 2020

Florida defensive back CJ Henderson takes up his position during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are at least open to addressing their defense in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. 

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys have held virtual video meetings with LSU edge-rusher K'lavon Chaisson, LSU safety Grant Delpit and Florida cornerback CJ Henderson.

Henderson is the latest in a list of cornerback prospects reported to have met with Dallas:

    

