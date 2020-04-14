Cowboys Rumors: Grant Delpit, CJ Henderson, More Had Pre-Draft Video Meetings

Cowboys Rumors: Grant Delpit, CJ Henderson, More Had Pre-Draft Video MeetingsApril 14, 2020
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are at least open to addressing their defense in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys have held virtual video meetings with LSU edge-rusher K'lavon Chaisson, LSU safety Grant Delpit and Florida cornerback CJ Henderson.
Henderson is the latest in a list of cornerback prospects reported to have met with Dallas:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
3 Perfect Targets for the Cowboys at No. 51