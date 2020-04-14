Cowboys Rumors: Grant Delpit, CJ Henderson, More Had Pre-Draft Video Meetings

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are at least open to addressing their defense in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys have held virtual video meetings with LSU edge-rusher K'lavon Chaisson, LSU safety Grant Delpit and Florida cornerback CJ Henderson.

Henderson is the latest in a list of cornerback prospects reported to have met with Dallas:

