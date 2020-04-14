'The Legend of Swee' Pea' Documentary Released About Life of Lloyd Daniels

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD - 1993: Lloyd Daniels #24 of the San Antonio Spurs walks against the New Jersey Nets circa 1993 at the Contintental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1993 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Sports fans looking for things to watch with games still suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic can turn to a new documentary about the life of former NBA player Lloyd Daniels.

On Tuesday, The Orchard made The Legend of Swee' Pea documentary available for purchase from video-on-demand services. 

In a review of the movie for the New York Times, Ben Kenigsberg called it "thornier than a conventional sports biography" because Daniels' life "had so many wild swings and second chances that it's tempting to leave them unspoiled."

Daniels was committed to play at UNLV for head coach Jerry Tarkanian starting with the 1987-88 season, but his arrest for buying cocaine from an undercover police officer in February 1987 led to him being dismissed from the program before appearing in a game. 

In May 1989, Daniels was shot in the chest three times in what police described as "a possible drug-related dispute" and listed in critical condition. He survived the shooting and continued playing basketball.

After playing in numerous basketball leagues around the world, Daniels eventually made it to the NBA in 1992 with the San Antonio Spurs. He played parts of five seasons with six different NBA teams through 1997-98. 

As a college recruit, James C. McKinley Jr. of the New York Times noted Daniels was compared to Kareem Abdul-Jabaar and was seen as a potential NBA superstar. 

Video Play Button

Daniels appeared in 200 NBA games, finishing with an average of 7.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest. 

