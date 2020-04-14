Watch Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Celebrate in Gender Reveal Video

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 14, 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Wilsons are having a boy.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winner Ciara shared a gender reveal video Tuesday that showed them spraying blue powder and confetti into the air:

The family of four celebrated as Ciara danced and chanted to the camera, "It's a boy!"

Ciara and Wilson previously announced they were expecting their third child in January:

This will be their first son together. The couple already has five-year old Future from Ciara's previous relationship and two-year-old Sienna.

