Watch Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Celebrate in Gender Reveal Video

Watch Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Celebrate in Gender Reveal VideoApril 14, 2020
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Wilsons are having a boy.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winner Ciara shared a gender reveal video Tuesday that showed them spraying blue powder and confetti into the air:
The family of four celebrated as Ciara danced and chanted to the camera, "It's a boy!"
Ciara and Wilson previously announced they were expecting their third child in January:
This will be their first son together. The couple already has five-year old Future from Ciara's previous relationship and two-year-old Sienna.
Did Seahawks Take Advantage of New CBA to Retain Neiko Thorpe