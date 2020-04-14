Watch Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Celebrate in Gender Reveal Video

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Wilsons are having a boy.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winner Ciara shared a gender reveal video Tuesday that showed them spraying blue powder and confetti into the air:

The family of four celebrated as Ciara danced and chanted to the camera, "It's a boy!"

Ciara and Wilson previously announced they were expecting their third child in January:

This will be their first son together. The couple already has five-year old Future from Ciara's previous relationship and two-year-old Sienna.

